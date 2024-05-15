How much will Netflix pay for NFL Christmas Day games in 2024? Report highlights streaming giant's potential deal

Netflix and the NFL have had some success following Tom Brady's 'Greatest Roast Of All-Time' special. And on Wednesday, Ari Meirov, who covers the NFL, shared an important update regarding Netflix and the NFL on X.

Football on Christmas Day has always been a special tradition for football fans. A total of 30 Christmas Day games have occurred in NFL history. There were Christmas double-headers from 2004-2006, 2016 to 2017, and in 2021. In the last two seasons, three games were held on Christmas Day.

Since 2020, the NFL has had at least one Christmas Day game, even if the day falls on a non-traditional football day. The Wall Street Journal originally reported that the NFL wouldn't hold Christmas Day games on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. However, on March 26, 2024, it was announced that the NFL would have a double-header of games in 2024.

As part of the deal, the Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Kansas City Chiefs as one of the two Christmas Day games. NFL reporter Jordan Schultz announced the news on X this morning.

Former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason hinted at Netflix potentially landing a deal with the NFL to broadcast games last week

Following Tom Brady's roast special on Netflix, current radio host Boomer Esiason predicted Netflix would partner with the NFL for a Christmas special.

"Are you ready for this? This is what I think is going to happen," Esiason said on WFAN. "Could be wrong, but I don't think I am, do not be surprised if the NFL and Netflix get in bed for a nice little Christmas Day football games. I would not be surprised."

The former NFL quarterback didn't know that Netflix would get both games, but it shows how much the platform has grown in the last few years. Netflix has found success with the Quarterback series and plans to air an upcoming series, 'Receiver.'

