How do Native Americans feel about the Kansas City Chiefs? Exploring franchise's frictional relationship with fans

Native Americans aren't quite pleased by the Kansas City Chiefs' name and branding.

The natives have consistently pushed for the Chiefs to ditch the team's mascot, title and fan-backed "tomahawk chop."

According to Terry Tang and Dave Skretta of AP News, there were protests against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

It's important to note that protests against the appropriation of images and tribal cultures have endured for decades, and they're not exclusive to the Chiefs nor the National Football League.

Native Americans say that using words and iconography with native connotations disparages them and eternalizes racist stereotypes. Furthermore, some notable sports franchises have countered that team mascots are there to honor and respect the tribes.

However, the racial reckoning and protests of 2020 after the murder of George Floyd compelled some sections to do soul-searching.

Major teams like the Cleveland Indians baseball team and Washington Redskins football team have changed their names and logos to avoid disrespecting a specific fan base. It remains to be seen whether Kansas City will follow suit.

How did the Kansas City Chiefs perform in 2022?

The Kansas City Chiefs had a phenomenal 2022 NFL season, showing that they were a cut above the rest of the league.

Kansas ended the regular season with a 14-3 record, thanks to excellent performances from Patrick Mahomes and Co. After the regular season, they earned a wildcard round bye by having the best regular season record in the AFC.

They started the postseason with a 27-20 win over the Trevor Lawrence-led Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round. That earned them a trip to the AFC championship game against rivals Cincinnati Bengals.

The Chiefs made the W over Joe Burrow and Co, winning 23-20. That meant that they punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVII, where they'd meet the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs were victorious in that game, beating Philly 38-35. Mahomes earned his second Super Bowl MVP Award, and the Chiefs stacked up their second Super Bowl of the Andy Reid era.

What to expect from the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023?

You can expect the Kansas City Chiefs to be as dangerous in 2023, as most of the Super Bowl winners from last year are running it back.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Isiah Pacheco look great, while Andy Reid is galvanizing his troupes to go back-to-back. You must be a significant skeptic to bet against the Chiefs having another deep playoff run in 2023.

Of course, the Kansas City Chiefs have a target on their back coming into the 2023 season. However, if any team can deal with the pressure, it would be a franchise that's run as finely as the Chiefs. As for whether there will be more protests from Native Americans in 2023, it remains to be seen.