"Get vaccinated and win tickets to the Super Bowl" - How the NFL is helping the vaccination effort

The NFL has joined the fight against the coronavirus pandemic by teaming up with the White House to promote vaccinations in the USA.

The pandemic has wreaked havoc across the globe for over a year. In the United States of America, the effect has been particularly brutal. Over 578,000 Americans have died due to the virus.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter tweeted that the NFL and US president Joe Biden's administration are working together to encourage NFL fans to get vaccinated with the opportunity to win tickets to next year’s Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

NFL is working w/ the White House to promote vaccinations & is offering 50 tickets to next year's Super Bowl. Details on how to win a pair to be announced Saturday night during Global Citizen’s VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World show broadcast nationally, including on ABC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 5, 2021

The NFL sent out a press release today outlining their plan to raise awareness and help get people vaccinated.

More details will be announced this Saturday night during the Global Citizen's VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World show. The event, hosted by Selena Gomez, will feature entertainers like Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, J Balvin and more plus world leaders including Prince Harry and President Biden.

The special will begin at 8 PM EST and will be live-streamed on YouTube around the world.

It's almost time for #VaxLive! On May 8, join us, @SelenaGomez, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, @JLo, @FooFighters, @chrissyteigen and more for a show with an urgent message: everyone, everywhere deserves access to a COVID-19 vaccine. https://t.co/bo7s7X9Utf pic.twitter.com/wZiBE3D2EJ — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 27, 2021

NFL's Vaccination Efforts

The @NFL Continues to Move the Needle with Vaccination Efforts💉



Vaccinated fans will have the chance to win 50 free #SuperBowlLVI tickets as part of Global Citizen's VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World



📺: May 8 // ABC, CBS & FOX // 8 p.m. EThttps://t.co/TfubhbfhgI — NFL345 (@NFL345) May 5, 2021

Over three million vaccinations have been administered at 21 NFL stadiums and facilities this year.

As well as giving away Super Bowl tickets, the NFL is also offering a 25% discount on purchases made at NFLShop.com for vaccinated fans later this year.

To honor and promote the efforts of front-line workers, the NFL invited 7,500 vaccinated health care workers to this year’s Super Bowl in Tampa. The NFL also sent out a league-wide memo strongly encouraging its players and employees to get vaccinated.

As vaccines become more readily available in North America and around the world, it’s great to see America’s largest sporting organization, the NFL, doing its part for global health.