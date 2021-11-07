How did NFL's Michael Frierson die?

How did NFL's Michael Frierson pass away?

The NFL has announced that longtime NFL Network employee Michael Frierson passed away at the young age of 38.

For many of you who are unaware of who Michael Frierson was, he played a large role behind-the-scenes of the NFL Network for over a decade. Frierson was a production assistant and graphics producer who joined the company back in 2007. He played a part in scripting, editing, and creating graphics for the television broadcasts on the network. Frierson started just one year after graduating from San Jose State University.

Michael Frierson passed away on Thursday after battling a rare form of cancer. The type of cancer is unknown, however it was a long battle for Frierson. His friends, family, and NFL colleagues started a GoFundMe at the beginning of the year to help with the $20,000 out-of-pocket expenses and financial burden from the medical costs and other bills. The initial goal was for $30,000 and it is currently at $32,340. With his sudden passing, that amount should continue to increase over the next few months.

On Thursday evening's broadcast, NFL reporter Steve Wyche announced his NFL colleague's death on-air.

Steve Wyche @wyche89 The @nflnetwork family lost a dear brother, Michael Frierson, to cancer Thursday. He was just 38. Cherish your friends and family y’all. Also, as Michael always showed us, remember the difference a smile can make 🙏🏾. The @nflnetwork family lost a dear brother, Michael Frierson, to cancer Thursday. He was just 38. Cherish your friends and family y’all. Also, as Michael always showed us, remember the difference a smile can make 🙏🏾. https://t.co/wVVajgvZoC

Over the course of the next 24 hours, several more colleagues from the NFL Network took to social media to share their tributes and memories of a lost friend.

Shaneika Dabs⚜️Henny @ShaneikaDabney My friend/former NFL colleague @MikeFri is once again fighting for his life. We hope to raise enough $ to help him afford a potentially life-saving cancer treatment. I'm enraged that fundraisers are healthcare but that's for another day. Anything helps! tinyurl.com/MFrierson My friend/former NFL colleague @MikeFri is once again fighting for his life. We hope to raise enough $ to help him afford a potentially life-saving cancer treatment. I'm enraged that fundraisers are healthcare but that's for another day. Anything helps! tinyurl.com/MFrierson

DOM @DOPEITSDOM Heavy heart this weekend my friend Michael Frierson passed away from cancer. We used to get it in on the baseball field!!! God bless you my brother! Have your glove when I see you again 💙 Heavy heart this weekend my friend Michael Frierson passed away from cancer. We used to get it in on the baseball field!!! God bless you my brother! Have your glove when I see you again 💙

The NFL and NFL Network have lost several colleagues over the course of the last year. Production coordinator Tara Deeker also lost her battle with cancer this year. Around The NFL podcast host and writer Chris Wesseling also passed away from his second battle with cancer, two days prior to the Super Bowl.

Edited by Henno van Deventer