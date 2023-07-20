At the beginning of his career with the New England Patriots, wide receiver Julian Edelman had a few welcome to the NFL moments.

Every rookie has those moments, whether it's paying for expensive dive tabs at restaurants, carrying veteran players' equipment, or getting put into place.

Edelman was put in his place and scared straight as a rookie by veteran wideout, Randy Moss. The two were on the Patriots together in 2009 and part of the 2010 season.

While on the New Heights podcast, hosted by brothers Travis and Jason Kelce, Edelman opened up about some funny moments between him and Randy Miss in the Pats locker room.

"I just remember Randy called me Edel-nut. Hey, Edel-nut get my hot tub about 103 and my Gatorade. So you have metal tubs and hot tubs he never wanted to go in the regular hot tub it was like menthol rubbing alcohol in there and he'd go Eden-nut go get my towel, my Gatorade and make that hot tub 103, 102, don't f**k it up."

He then went on to tell a story where he told Moss to wish his mother a Merry Christmas for him and that's when the young receiver got scared of the veteran.

"This one time Randy, it was like the day before Christmas and we had to work, we had a game on Christmas or something and Randy was talking to his mom I just walked by and I said hey Randy tell Mama Miss I said Merry Christmas. He goes, [Edel-nut, when I'm talking to my mother**ckin mom you shut the f*ck up. I walked away and didn't make eye contact, I was so scared, I was a rookie."

Julian Edelman opened up on the New Heights podcast about Rob Gronkowski's intelligent

Julian Edelman & RobDenver Broncos v New England Patriots

While speaking on the New Heights podcast, Edelman spoke to the Kelce brothers about an array of topics. While he talked about his scary experience with Moss, he opened up to the brothers about how intelligent of a player Rob Gronkowski was.

"Gronk played so much, I mean Gronk is football’s Rain Man. Gronk know numbers real well when the coach would get on him early in his career and like he never made that mistake again, like his football knowledge is like outrageous."

"So, if he does see it once and he does it yeah it's there for good and that's just how he was he was like a savant.”

Edelman had many different experiences in the Patriots locker room from players such as Tom Brady, Randy Moss, Rob Gronkowski, and others.

While it may have been hectic, Julian Edelman seems to have had a great time with the Patriots.

