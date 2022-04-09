How did Rayfield Wright die? Hall of Famer's cause of death revealed

On Thursday night, former Dallas Cowboys offensive linesman and member of the NFL Hall of Fame, Rayfield Wright passed away at the age of 76. The cause of his death was unknown until now.

According to a statement from the NFL Hall of Fame, Wright suffered a severe seizure a few days ago and was hospitalized as a result, per his wife.

Jim Porter, the president of the Hall of Fame, spoke about how many lives the 76-year-old touched.

Porter said:

"Over the past few weeks, it has become abundantly clear the love that so many Hall of Famers and others around the NFL felt toward Rayfield, his wife, Di, and the extended Wright family."

"His gentle nature away from the game belied his commanding presence on the field. All fans, especially those of the Cowboys, will remember fondly his dominance on the offensive line in the 1970s and how he took protecting Dallas quarterbacks as his personal mission."

Porter added:

"We will guard his legacy in Canton with equal tenacity. The Hall of Fame Flag will fly at half-staff through Rayfield's services next Friday as a tribute to the many lives he touched."

Rayfield Wright: A Dallas Cowboy legend

Wright at his NFL Hall of Fame Announcement

Drafted out of Fort Valley State College in the 1967 NFL Draft, the 76-year-old was a seventh-round pick for the Dallas Cowboys and went on to have a sensational career. The offensive linesman even caught a 15-yard touchdown pass in his second season in 1968.

The 76-year-old was a two-time Super Bowl champion, a six-time Pro Bowler, a three-time All-Pro selection and a member of the Hall of Fame All-70s team and a Hall of Fame member, being inducted in 2006.

Wearing the famous star is something that many players dream of doing, and in Wright's case, he managed it for over a decade while bringing two Lombardi trophy's to Jerry World.

The offensive lineseman position is, perhaps, one that does not get the pludits and awards of other positions on the field, but Wright made it fashionable to be a member of that offensive front for Dallas.

We here at Sportskeeda send our condolences to the Wright family.

Edited by Windy Goodloe