Ricky Seals-Jones injury: What happened to WFT TE?

Washington Football Team tight end Ricky Seals-Jones was taken off the field on a cart during the second quarter of their game versus the Philadelphia Eagles. The TE was injured in a scary collision with a cameraman halfway through the second quarter of the Week 17 contest.

The crash took place as quarterback Taylor Heinicke of the WFT tried to find the fifth-year TE for a touchdown in the red zone to take a 17-7 lead. The pass was ruled incomplete, but Seals-Jones' and his forward movement abruptly stopped up taking him into the cameraman.

The incident left both the TE and the cameraman lying down in FedEx Field. Seals-Jones was still not moving on the ground for a while before he was put on a board and taken off the field.

According to on-field accounts, after quite some time the cameraman, got off the ground and lifted his arms up to the sky to indicate that he was fine.

Brooklyn @Brookie425 I never wanna see a guy stretchered off the field no matter what team they play off. Prayers up for Ricky Seals-Jones. I hope he’s gonna be ok. 🥺🥺 I never wanna see a guy stretchered off the field no matter what team they play off. Prayers up for Ricky Seals-Jones. I hope he’s gonna be ok. 🥺🥺

The Washington Football Team later ruled him out with a neck injury. There is a very good chance that he will be out for the season finale against the New York Giants on the road.

Nicki Jhabvala @NickiJhabvala This was the scary collision at FedEx Field involving TE Ricky Seals-Jones and a cameraman.



The cameraman walked off on his own power to an applause from the crowd. Seals-Jones was carted off and immediately ruled out with a neck injury.

Before his injury against the Eagles, Seals-Jones had one reception for eight yards on two targets.

Ricky Seals-Jones Career in the NFL

Former Arizona Cardinals TE Ricky Seals-Jones

Seals-Jones was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Arizona Cardinals out of Texas A&M in 2017. In his two years for the Cardinals (2017-2018), he started six of the 25 games he played in. The TE had 46 receptions with 544 receiving yards and four touchdown receptions for Arizona.

His next stop found him was with the Cleveland Browns for a year in 2019. Seals-Jones played in 14 games (starting three of them), scoring four touchdowns on his way to racking up 229 receiving yards on 14 receptions.

After spending an uneventful year with the Kansas Chiefs in 2020, Seals-Jones found a home with the WFT this year. This season, he has 42 receptions with 271 yards receiving and two touchdowns in 13 games.

Mark Bullock @MarkBullockNFL Hell of a job by Ricky Seals-Jones to take a checkdown crosser up the field to convert on 3rd down again Hell of a job by Ricky Seals-Jones to take a checkdown crosser up the field to convert on 3rd down again https://t.co/DO866irTc2

Among the TE’s on the roster, Seals-Jones led the team in receiving yards and receptions and was second in touchdowns to Logan Thomas, who has three. Either way, Seals-Jones should be back for the 2022 season, with the hope that this injury isn't too serious.

