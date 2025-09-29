"How does it taste?": Jerry Jones goes unhinged over "kissing his sister" comparison with Cowboys' tie game feeling

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was in the limelight as his team hosted the Green Bay Packers and his former defensive end Micah Parsons in the Week 4 clash on Sunday.The much-anticipated matchup lived up to the expectations as the two teams couldn't be separated in regular time. However, the game ended in a 40-40 tie after Brandon McManus converted a 34-yard field goal in overtime.Following the game, Jerry Jones was asked if the tie felt like &quot;kissing his sister.&quot; Jones had an unhinged response to the bizarre comparison:&quot;Well, I've never kissed my sister. How does it taste?&quot;McManus secured the second-highest-scoring draw in NFL history, cancelling out Brandon Aubrey's effort from 22 yards. The Cowboys held a 37-34 lead with just 43 seconds remaining on the clock in the fourth quarter; however, the Packers pushed the game into overtime after McManus' 53-yard field goal.