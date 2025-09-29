  • home icon
  "How does it taste?": Jerry Jones goes unhinged over "kissing his sister" comparison with Cowboys' tie game feeling

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 29, 2025 06:05 GMT
NFL: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn
Jerry Jones goes unhinged over "kissing his sister" comparison with Cowboys' tie game feeling - Source: Imagn

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was in the limelight as his team hosted the Green Bay Packers and his former defensive end Micah Parsons in the Week 4 clash on Sunday.

The much-anticipated matchup lived up to the expectations as the two teams couldn't be separated in regular time. However, the game ended in a 40-40 tie after Brandon McManus converted a 34-yard field goal in overtime.

Following the game, Jerry Jones was asked if the tie felt like "kissing his sister." Jones had an unhinged response to the bizarre comparison:

"Well, I've never kissed my sister. How does it taste?"
McManus secured the second-highest-scoring draw in NFL history, cancelling out Brandon Aubrey's effort from 22 yards. The Cowboys held a 37-34 lead with just 43 seconds remaining on the clock in the fourth quarter; however, the Packers pushed the game into overtime after McManus' 53-yard field goal.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
