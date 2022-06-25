How did Tony Siragusa die? Police release details on NFL legend's death

The NFL community is still mourning the tragic passing of former Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Tony Siragusa. The 55-year-old tragically lost his life two days ago on June 22, 2022.

At the time, there were no details regarding the defensive tackle's passing, until now. According to TMZ via The Sun, Siragusa was pronounced dead at the scene at a home in Toms River, New Jersey.

According to police, a dispatch was called for a "CPR in progress" yesterday morning. The actual reasons for Siragusa's passing are currently still pending, per thesun.com.

Rest In Peace to a legend



Tony Siragusa had an incredible personality

The 55-year-old played seven seasons with the Colts before moving to Baltimore. He was a member of the Ravens' much-vaunted defense in 2000 that won the Super Bowl. That defense has gone down as one of the greatest in NFL history. He played five seasons with the Ravens in his career.

In total, Siragusa played 169 games across 12 NFL seasons, won a Super Bowl ring, along with 22 sacks and five forced fumbles.

It was a tough day for the NFL community as earlier in the day, the Ravens announced that linebacker Jaylon Ferguson also tragically lost his life.

We are heartbroken to hear of the tragic loss of Jaylon Ferguson. The NFL family sends our deepest condolences to his loved ones.

Ferguson played 38 games across his three NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, registering 4.5 sacks and 67 combined tackles.

Siragusa was loved by the NFL community

Siragusa or "Goose" was a superb person and had a bubbily personality which was shown over time and time again. Shannon Sharpe, of Fox Sports Undisputed, and Siragusa famously went back and forth with pranks on each other in the very first Hard Knocks series.

The 55-year-old was loved by all, his funny and outgoing personality made sure that no locker room was ever grim.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti put out a statement via usatoday.com. It read:

“Renee and I are stunned and heartbroken to learn about the sudden passing of Tony Siragusa. He was a special person and clearly one of the most popular players in Ravens history. Tony’s larger-than-life personality made an enormous impact on our organization and throughout the Baltimore community"

“Our deepest prayers and sympathies go out to Kathy, their three children and the rest of the Siragusa family."

This is a tremendously sad day for the Baltimore Ravens.

It is truly a heartbreaking time for the families of Siragusa and Ferguson and our hearts go out to them. Everyone at Sportskeeda sends their love and prayers to their families and friends at this difficult time.

