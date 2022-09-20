How to Propose a Trade on ESPN Fantasy Football App?

In the NFL, negotiations can take place as trades, which allow teams to swap players with each other's rosters. This remains the same for the fantasy football leagues. So, if you are playing fantasy football, then it is possible to propose a trade in the middle of the season which can help you build a stronger roster.

Week 2 is nearing an end, and there have been players who have outperformed while some haven't attracted huge fantasy points. If you are playing fantasy football on ESPN's app and are struggling to perform a trade request, then you have landed in the right place.

Anyone can propose a trade request on the ESPN Fantasy Football app. Let’s look at how to achieve that in some simple steps.

Steps to propose a trade of ESPN fantasy football app

Open ESPN Fantasy App

On the home page, click on My Team

Click on League on the top right corner

All the teams in your league will be shown. Now, select which team you want to trade with.

After clicking on the desired team, a "Propose Trade" option would appear. Click on it.

Next, the list of players would be shown, and you can select the players that you want to trade

Click on next. Again, your list of players will be shown. Choose the desired player that you want to offer.

Last but not the least, click on "Submit" to finalize the trade and you have finally completed the steps to propose a trade.

Best trading football strategies

If you are looking for a trade, then your strategy should be to build a better team. Always look for players who might struggle right now but are looking to perform better in the future. You can sell or trade your average players who have good stats and who other team managers might consider them as an option.

Another thing you can try is to focus on your weaker sections. If your starting roster is lacking something and you have good players sitting on the bench, then trade them to build your starting lineup. In fantasy football, only the points earned by the starting players are counted.

Trading players has always been a gamble, it can do you wonders, or it can be pretty disastrous. If you think of two players who are not performing well, then you can trade them for a single-star performer.

These are a few things you should keep in mind before proposing a trade in your fantasy league.

