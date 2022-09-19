How to Trade on NFL Fantasy Football App?

If you're a football lover and want to know how NFL fantasy football works, you have come to the right place. Every year, millions of fans eagerly await the start of the season, so they may select a team and assess its performance against rivals. Building a squad in fantasy football may seem difficult at first, but it's simple once you understand how it works.

The NFL season has started, with Week 2 almost over. Now, fantasy players already have an idea about their fantasy roster and how the players are performing. If you are not satisfied with some players' performance, then the option of trading remains open to you.

Are you competing on the NFL fantasy football app and struggling with the trade process? We are here to help.

Steps to trade on the NFL fantasy football app

Here's a look at how to trade on the NFL Fantasy Football app:

Choose the trading symbol (opposing arrows) adjacent to a preferred player in one of the following places to start the trade process:

From the player's managers' Team Page on desktop From the player list accessed by selecting the PLAYERS tab on the desktop From the player list accessed by selecting the Trade link at the top of the TEAM tab From the player card accessed by selecting the player's name anywhere in the game, including the app Add comments, then submit (or cancel) on the Review Trade Proposal page that follows.

The "MY TEAM" page's team notes section above the roster displays submitted trades. The other manager will be notified via email. The "Trades" option on the TEAM page of the NFL Fantasy Football app now lets you view them.

To cancel a trade offer before it is accepted, click "View Trade" on the "MY TEAM" tab and then select "Cancel Trade." The "Trades" button on the app may also be used for this.

Default Trading Rules

There are some default rules regarding trading on the app:

No maximum number of trades in a season

The league voting period is 2 full days, beginning overnight at the end of the day the trade is accepted.

Pending trades appear on Team Pages; managers select "View Trade" to vote for or against a trade

Overturning trades via voting requires a league majority, including traders

Once the trade review period expires and a majority has not voted to veto, the players switch rosters.

Starting players locked at game time may not switch rosters, so if the trade review period carries into a game weekend, the trade will process after the weekend.

