How to watch 49ers vs. Panthers: Live stream, channel, and time

It's 49ers vs. Panthers on Sunday! The San Francisco 49ers are having a swell time in the 2022 NFL season, and the Carolina Panthers have it all to do.

Some critics wrote off the 49ers when second-year starting quarterback Trey Lance was ruled out for the season. However, seasoned vet and Tom Brady nemesis Jimmy G have come in to steady the ship.

The 49ers go into this game with a solid 3-1 record and fresh off a defensively sound win against the defending Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams, limiting them to a meagre nine points all game.

The Carolina Panthers will have to face such defense and contend with the rampaging versatile threat Deebo Samuel. The latter filled up the stat sheet in the match against the Rams with a touchdown and 115 years on just six catches.

In the other corner are the Carolina Panthers, a team that has been looking for a top-notch quarterback since they first let go of Cam Newton. At QB, they have Baker Mayfield, a former first-overall pick with a lot to prove in this current season.

He threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once with only 5.47 yards per passing attempt against the Arizona Cardinals in their last game. However, the Panthers have their work cut out in this game, as they're looking to improve on a mediocre 1-3 record heading into Week 5.

Betting Odds Summary

Spread: 49ers (-6.5)

Moneyline: 49ers (-280); Panthers (+230)

Over/under: 39.5

What time is the 49ers vs. Panthers game tonight in Week 5?

The 49ers vs. Panthers game will kick off at the Bank of America Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, at 4:05 PM ET.

Which channel will broadcast the 49ers vs. Panthers game tonight in Week 5?

The game will be broadcast live on CBS Sports.

How to watch the 49ers vs. Panthers game tonight in Week 5 on the live stream?

Fans can stream the 49ers vs. Panthers game online on the NFL Game Pass app.

49ers vs. Panthers prediction

The San Francisco 49ers always look good defensively. That has been the case since Jimmy G got traded to them, and that is still the case with him seeing out his contract.

As they say, offense wins you games while defenses win you championships. The San Francisco 49ers are well on their way to a playoff berth if they keep up with this form.

They are coming up against a Carolina Panthers team that many have no faith in. It's hard to see the Panthers offering any resistance to Jimmy G and Deebo Samuel.

Prediction: The 49ers will win this one fairly easily by over 10 points. Deebo Samuel will again fill up the stat sheet, and Jimmy G will surpass 200 yards passing in this game.

