How to watch Commanders vs. Cowboys tonight? Time, channel & schedule

The 2-1 Dallas Cowboys will host divisional rivals the Washington Commanders at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

The Cowboys lost their season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but have since bounced back and won two on the trot. Their win over the New York Giants last Tuesday was particularly impressive, as they took the field without star quarterback Dak Prescott, who continues to recover from a thumb injury. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush proved his mettle and led the Cowboys to a 23-16 win over their divisional rivals.

The Commanders are amid a mini-crisis. The team managed to usurp the Jacksonville Jaguars in their season-opener but slumped to two straight losses and fell under .500 for the season. The offense had a horrific outing in their 24-8 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles last week. Quarterback Carson Wentz did not turn the ball over despite facing constant pressure from the Eagles' defense. He was sacked nine times and could only muster 211 passing yards in a tough loss.

The Cowboys and Commanders' recent results mean the home side enters the game as three-point favorites to win the game. Here are the odds for the game:

Team Money Line Point Spread Totals Washington Commanders +140 +3 (-105) O 41.5 (-110) Dallas Cowboys -165 -3 (-115) U 41.5 (-110)

Here are more key details about the game:

What time is Cowboys vs. Commanders game tonight in Week 4?

The Cowboys and Commanders game will kick off at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, at 1 PM ET.

Which channel will broadcast Cowboys vs. Commanders game tonight in Week 4?

The Cowboys vs. Commanders game will be broadcast live on Fox Sports.

How to watch Cowboys vs. Commanders game tonight in Week 4 on live stream?

Fans can stream the Cowboys vs. Commanders game online on the NFL Game Pass app.

Cowboys vs. Commanders prediction

The Cowboys will be without Dak Prescott on Sunday, but their defense has enough playmakers to contain the Commanders' misfiring offense and give Cooper Rush enough opportunities to guide the home side to a third straight victory.

Prediction: The Cowboys win a low-scoring game by six points.

