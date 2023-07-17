How to watch Hard Knocks? Listing options to catch Aaron Rodgers' Jets in action

The New York Jets are the feature franchise for Hard Knocks 2023. Cameras will follow Aaron Rodgers' new team as they prepare for what looks to be a monumental season in their recent history.

The Jets will be the subject of the sports documentary Hard Knocks in the new, five-episode season premiering Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 10/9c (and streaming on HBO Max).

To watch the showcase in 2023, you will need an HBO subscription to watch and stream every episode. Download the HBO application to get started in anticipation of the Jets' return.

The Emmy-winning weekly series will deliver its signature all-access coverage to document an NFL franchise in-season and real time, following the New York Jets as they navigate the ebbs and troughs of an NFL season and battle to return to the postseason.

Jason B. Hirschhorn @by_JBH The NFL confirms that the 2023 edition of Hard Knocks will feature the New York Jets:

Hard Knocks 2023 options

These are the options when it comes to accessing and savoring Hard Knocks 2023:

#1 HBO

HBO and the New York Jets will team up for an all-access, unfiltered look at what it takes to make it in the National Football League. The latest iteration will follow Sauce Gardner, Aaron Rodgers, Garrett Wilson and Co. as they attempt to end their long postseason drought.

The Jets have a compelling mixture of youth and experience and will be quarterbacked by arguably the most accurate QB in history, Aaron Rodgers. HBO Max will showcase every episode, so you should get an HBO account if you don't have one already.

HBO costs $20/month for the Ultimate plan with ad-free 4K support, $16/month for ad-free HD streaming or $10/month for ad-supported HD streaming. People with HBO through cable automatically get Max without paying extra.

John Sitarek @JohnSitarek The announcement promo trailer for Hard Knocks streaming on HBO Max starring the New York Jets and the Preseason Legend STREVELER!!!!

#2 Tubi

Apart from HBO Max, Tubi is another option to enjoy Hard Knocks 2023. The American over-the-top content platform has a catalog of premium content for days and will likely have NFL Knocks 2023, too.

Tubi is available for users in Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, India, Mexico, Panama and the United States of America. Furthermore, Tubi differs from other popular streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime. Their services charge a hefty subscription fee for access to content, while Tubi is free.

