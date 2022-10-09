How to watch Lions vs Patriots: live stream, channel, and time

The Detroit Lions will make the trip to Foxborough to face the most successful franchise in NFL history, the New England Patriots this weekend.

Unfortunately, both teams are heading into this matchup with similarly disappointing results that have led to grumblings within both fanbases.

The Lions and the Patriots have begun the season with a precarious 1-3 record entering Week 5. For teams that spent so much during the off-season, one can imagine their front offices won't be best pleased with the return.

Starting with the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick is on the hot seat for the third straight season since Tom Brady left for Tampa Bay. The first season saw Cam Newton making plays, the second saw the drafting and rise of Mac Jones, and the third couldn't have gone any worse.

Mac Jones is injured, and his backup, journeyman QB Brian Hoyer, is out with a concussion, which leaves untested rookie Bailey Zappe to call the plays. This lack of stability did not favor the Patriots the last time out, as they lost a close overtime matchup to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Patriots fans will hope a win against the Lions will snap them out of their funk.

The Detroit Lions, a team with the best offensive and worst defensive record in the 2022 NFL season, is at the other corner.

The Lions are one of the most fun and frustrating teams to watch in the NFL.

The Lions have weapons, a fantastic offensive room, and some of the most passionate fans out there. However, things don't just seem to be going to plan this season, and it won't get easier away from home against a wounded Bill Belichick-coached team.

If the Lions are going to have any chance of getting a result, they need to feed the ball to tight end T.J. Hockenson, who had a career game last time at home, catching eight passes for two TDs and 179 yards.

Betting Odds Summary

Spread: Patriots -3 (-110), Lions +3 (-110)

Moneyline: Patriots -155, Lions +135

Total: Over/Under 45.5 (-110/-110)

What time is the Lions vs Patriots game tonight in Week 5?

The game will kick off at Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, at 1 PM ET.

Which channel will broadcast the Lions vs Patriots game tonight in Week 5?

The Lions vs Patriots game will be broadcast live on CBS Sports.

How to watch the Lions vs Patriots game tonight in Week 5 on the live stream?

Fans can stream the game online on the NFL Game Pass app.

Lions vs Patriots prediction

The Detroit Lions are in for a long afternoon at Foxborough Stadium.

No New England Patriots team has gone 1-4 to start the season in 22 years, and it isn't happening under Bill Belichick's watch.

Prediction: The Patriots will win by ten or more points in regulation time, with Bailey Zappe throwing for over 200 yards and at least one touchdown.

