How to watch NFL Draft 2021: TV channels, start time, live stream details, and first round order

The 2021 NFL Draft is officially nine days away, and fans are eagerly waiting for it to come.

The NFL Draft order has already seen a number of big moves, and more moves are likely to be made. As we get closer to draft night, let's take a look at how NFL fans can watch or stream the 2021 NFL Draft.

How to watch NFL Draft 2021: TV channels and start times

Thursday, April 29th

Start time: 8 PM EST

TV channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Rounds: First round only

Friday, April 30th

Advertisement

Start time: 7 PM EST

TV channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Rounds: Second and third rounds

Saturday, May 1st

Start time: Noon EST

TV channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Rounds: Fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds

How to watch NFL Draft 2021: Live stream details

The 2021 NFL Draft has a number of streaming options for NFL fans.

Here are the options for fans who are planning to stream the NFL Draft online.

2021 NFL Draft streaming options

fuboTV (try for free)

NFL app

ESPN app

NFL Network will be hosting the NFL Draft Red Carpet on Thursday, April 29th. The event will begin at 6 PM EST and will feature the top prospects that were offered an invitation to appear in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The invited prospects will be at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Advertisement

For the second straight year, the 2021 NFL schedule will be released after the draft, per source. Not that there was much of a question about it, but it’s now official. Draft, then schedule. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 15, 2021

ABC will have the 11-time Sports Emmy Award-winning College GameDay Built by the Home Depot crew hosting their draft coverage. The crew will focus on the individual journeys of the NFL Draft prospects.

How to watch NFL Draft 2021: First round draft order as of April 20, 2021

First Round Draft Order

1) Jacksonville Jaguars

2) New York Jets

3) San Francisco 49ers (from HOU through MIA)

4) Atlanta Falcons

5) Cincinnati Bengals

6) Miami Dolphins (from PHI)

7) Detroit Lions

8) Carolina Panthers

9) Denver Broncos

10) Dallas Cowboys

11) New York Giants

12) Philadelphia Eagles (from SF through MIA)

13) Los Angeles Chargers

14) Minnesota Vikings

15) New England Patriots

16) Arizona Cardinals

17) Las Vegas Raiders

18) Miami Dolphins

19) Washington Football Team

20) Chicago Bears

21) Indianapolis Colts

22) Tennessee Titans

23) New York Jets (from SEA)

24) Pittsburgh Steelers

25) Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR)

26) Cleveland Browns

27) Baltimore Ravens

28) New Orleans Saints

29) Green Bay Packers

30) Buffalo Bills

31) Kansas City Chiefs

32) Tampa Bay Buccaneers