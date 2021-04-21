How to watch NFL Draft 2021: TV channels, start time, live stream details, and first round order

The 2021 NFL Draft is officially nine days away, and fans are eagerly waiting for it to come.
The NFL Draft order has already seen a number of big moves, and more moves are likely to be made. As we get closer to draft night, let's take a look at how NFL fans can watch or stream the 2021 NFL Draft.
How to watch NFL Draft 2021: TV channels and start times
Thursday, April 29th
Start time: 8 PM EST
TV channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
Rounds: First round only
Friday, April 30th
Start time: 7 PM EST
TV channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
Rounds: Second and third rounds
Saturday, May 1st
Start time: Noon EST
TV channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
Rounds: Fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds
How to watch NFL Draft 2021: Live stream details
The 2021 NFL Draft has a number of streaming options for NFL fans.
Here are the options for fans who are planning to stream the NFL Draft online.
2021 NFL Draft streaming options
- fuboTV (try for free)
- NFL app
- ESPN app
NFL Network will be hosting the NFL Draft Red Carpet on Thursday, April 29th. The event will begin at 6 PM EST and will feature the top prospects that were offered an invitation to appear in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The invited prospects will be at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
ABC will have the 11-time Sports Emmy Award-winning College GameDay Built by the Home Depot crew hosting their draft coverage. The crew will focus on the individual journeys of the NFL Draft prospects.
How to watch NFL Draft 2021: First round draft order as of April 20, 2021
First Round Draft Order
1) Jacksonville Jaguars
2) New York Jets
3) San Francisco 49ers (from HOU through MIA)
4) Atlanta Falcons
5) Cincinnati Bengals
6) Miami Dolphins (from PHI)
7) Detroit Lions
8) Carolina Panthers
9) Denver Broncos
10) Dallas Cowboys
11) New York Giants
12) Philadelphia Eagles (from SF through MIA)
13) Los Angeles Chargers
14) Minnesota Vikings
15) New England Patriots
16) Arizona Cardinals
17) Las Vegas Raiders
18) Miami Dolphins
19) Washington Football Team
20) Chicago Bears
21) Indianapolis Colts
22) Tennessee Titans
23) New York Jets (from SEA)
24) Pittsburgh Steelers
25) Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR)
26) Cleveland Browns
27) Baltimore Ravens
28) New Orleans Saints
29) Green Bay Packers
30) Buffalo Bills
31) Kansas City Chiefs
32) Tampa Bay Buccaneers