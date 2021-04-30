How to watch NFL Draft on Hulu? Complete guide for fans on day 1

There are a few days on the calendar that are sacred for NFL fans. The Super Bowl, the first game of the season on a Thursday night, and the first full slate of Sunday games in Week 1 are all moments everyone looks forward to. Right up there with those amazing landmark dates is the NFL Draft, when hope strings eternal for every team in hopes of landing some difference making young talent. The 2021 NFL Draft starts tonight at 8pm, and will be viewed by fans all over the globe. Hulu subscribers can also tune into the draft.

NFL Draft live stream details: How to watch NFL Draft on Hulu?

The NFL Draft can be viewed by subscribers of the Hulu + Live TV package, via the networks that will be broadcasting the event. ESPN and the NFL Network will both be covering the proceedings from the draft site in Cleveland, Ohio, as well as remotely. Even if Hulu subscribers do not have the Live TV service, it is still possible for viewers to access the NFL Draft by signing up for a trial period on the service. This will allow viewers to experience the service for free for the next three days while the draft unfolds.

Hulu subscribers will be getting a significant increase in NFL content over the next several months before heading into next season. It was announced last week that Hulu and the NFL struck* a deal where the league’s popular media content such as NFL Network and NFL Redzone will be part of the Hulu+ Live TV package no later than August 1, 2021. This means that subscribers to this platform will have more football content available to them right as the training camp and the pre-season gets into full swing. It is a very exciting and groundbreaking deal for both sides.

The 2021 NFL Draft will also be broadcast on ABC, which is another alternative for Hulu and non-Hulu subscribers alike to take on the event. ABC is considered more of a basic channel in most cable and streaming packages, and is more likely to be included in a free streaming service than NFL Network or ESPN might be.

The first round of the NFL Draft will be completed tonight, while the remainder of the draft selections will be made in the next two days. On Friday night, the draft will resume at 7pm EST, with rounds 2 and 3. On Saturday afternoon, rounds 4 through 7 will commence at 12pm EST.