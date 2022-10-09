How to watch Seahawks vs. Saints: Live stream, channel, and time

Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints is one of the most evenly stacked matchups in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season, with no clear winner. Both teams are still looking to go over .500 for the season, both teams aren't true playoff contenders, and both teams could be a handful on any given day.

Let's start with the team at home, the Seattle Seahawks, a team enjoying their new quarterback after their old shot caller dipped at the postseason. Geno Smith is cooking and has an NFC Offensive Player of the Week award to prove it.

Seattle Seahawks fans are no longer missing Russ, and we doubt that they would consider the Pro Bowler's horrendous start to his career at the Denver Broncos.

The Seahawks go into this game with a 2-2 record and just fresh off arguably the most entertaining game of the current NFL season. That was a game in which the Seahawks' offense shone brightly, and virtually everything Smith threw was a peach.

However, the Seattle Seahawks would have to tighten their defense to prevent certain losses against a tough defensive opposition.

The New Orleans Saints have been among the NFL's most stingy and tough-to-breach defenses. The Saints, also known as Tom Brady's kryptonite, will welcome franchise star Alvin Kamara back to the fold.

Andy Dalton has a nice release, and Chris Olave looks like he's the real deal. Surely not easy pickings for the Seahawks, and we will see how they fare tonight.

Betting Odds Summary

Spread: Seahawks +5 (-110), Saints -5 (-110)

Moneyline: Seahawks +180, Saints -220

Total: Under/Over 45 (-110/-110)

What time is Seahawks vs. Saints game tonight in Week 5?

The Seahawks vs. Saints game will kick off at the Caesars Superdome at 1 PM ET.

Which channel will broadcast the Seahawks vs. Saints game tonight in Week 5?

The game will be broadcast live on CBS Sports.

How can you watch the Seahawks vs. Saints game tonight in Week 5 on the live stream tonight?

Fans can stream the Seahawks vs. Saints game online on the NFL Game Pass app.

Rod Walker @RodWalkerNola #Saints fans are just different. This is in London, not a club in New Orleans. #Saints fans are just different. This is in London, not a club in New Orleans. https://t.co/RBrSLbgqVu

Seahawks vs. Saints prediction

The New Orleans Saints have had a rough start to their season so far, and they will be looking to get back in the winning column. However, they have won the last three games against the Seahawks, even though these have been spread over five years.

It is a game that will likely go down to who would concede the least points, and for that reason alone, we'd rather put our money on the Saints.

Prediction:

The Saints will win a closely contested fixture by a mere three to five points, with Alvin Kamara showing the league that he's still a beast on the Gridiron despite the time spent away.

