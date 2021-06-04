How to watch the Spring league 2021: Channels, TV Schedule, time, live stream & more

The Spring League is entering its fifth week of the 2021 season. Week 5 of the Spring League will kick off on Thursday night when the Conquerors and Alphas meet for the second time this season. All eight of the league's teams will be in action this weekend.

The 2021 Spring League has brought a lot of excitement to football fans this season and has given young athletes the opportunity to develop their skills to make another run at the NFL. Here is the Week 5 Spring League games schedule and everything a football fan needs to know about watching the games.

Week 5 Spring League Games and time

Thursday, June 3rd, Conquerors vs. Alphas, 7:00 PM EST

Friday, June 4th, Linemen vs. Aviators, 8:00 PM EST

Saturday, June 5th, Sea Lions vs. Generals, 3:00 PM EST

Saturday, June 5th, Blues vs. Jousters, 7:00 PM EST

Week 5 Spring League TV Schedule

FOX and FS1 will broadcast all four Week 5 Spring League games.

Week 5 Spring League Live Streaming Options

FuboTV

Sling TV

Hulu + Live TV

YouTube TV

Week 5 Spring League Standings

Here are the division standings for the 2021 Spring League through Week 5:

North Division

Linemen: 3-1

Points for: 91

Points against: 46

Alphas: 3-1

Points for: 86

Points against: 83

Conquerors: 2-2

Points for: 121

Points against: 99

Aviators: 0-4

Points for: 25

Points against: 104

South Division

Jousters: 3-1

Points for: 91

Points against: 46

Generals: 2-2

Points for: 69

Points against: 67

Blues: 2-2

Points for: 50

Points against: 74

Sea Lions: 1-3

Points for: 46

Points against: 69

Former NFL players that played in the Spring League

Johnny Manziel, Cleveland Browns

Fred Jackson, Buffalo Bills

Ahmad Bradshaw, New York Giants

Anthony Dixon, San Francisco 49ers

Greg Hardy, Carolina Panthers

Blake Jackson, Cleveland Browns

Ben Tate, Houston Texans

Zach Mettenberger, Tennessee Titans

Lorenzo Mauldin, New York Jets

Lorenzo Taliaferro, Baltimore Ravens

David Grinnage, Jacksonville Jaguars

Paul Butler, Las Vegas Raiders

Spring League what to watch for after Week 5

The 2021 Spring League is coming to an end and there are two weeks left in the regular season with Week 5.

The 2021 Spring League will have its season finale next weekend in Week 6, after which is the championship game on FOX on June 19th at Rice Stadium in Houston, Texas.

