How to watch the Spring league 2021: Channels, TV Schedule, time, live stream & more

The Spring League is entering its fifth week of the 2021 season. Week 5 of the Spring League will kick off on Thursday night when the Conquerors and Alphas meet for the second time this season. All eight of the league's teams will be in action this weekend.
The 2021 Spring League has brought a lot of excitement to football fans this season and has given young athletes the opportunity to develop their skills to make another run at the NFL. Here is the Week 5 Spring League games schedule and everything a football fan needs to know about watching the games.
Week 5 Spring League Games and time
Thursday, June 3rd, Conquerors vs. Alphas, 7:00 PM EST
Friday, June 4th, Linemen vs. Aviators, 8:00 PM EST
Saturday, June 5th, Sea Lions vs. Generals, 3:00 PM EST
Saturday, June 5th, Blues vs. Jousters, 7:00 PM EST
Week 5 Spring League TV Schedule
FOX and FS1 will broadcast all four Week 5 Spring League games.
Week 5 Spring League Live Streaming Options
FuboTV
Sling TV
Hulu + Live TV
YouTube TV
Week 5 Spring League Standings
Here are the division standings for the 2021 Spring League through Week 5:
North Division
Linemen: 3-1
- Points for: 91
- Points against: 46
Alphas: 3-1
- Points for: 86
- Points against: 83
Conquerors: 2-2
- Points for: 121
- Points against: 99
Aviators: 0-4
- Points for: 25
- Points against: 104
South Division
Jousters: 3-1
- Points for: 91
- Points against: 46
Generals: 2-2
- Points for: 69
- Points against: 67
Blues: 2-2
- Points for: 50
- Points against: 74
Sea Lions: 1-3
- Points for: 46
- Points against: 69
Former NFL players that played in the Spring League
- Johnny Manziel, Cleveland Browns
- Fred Jackson, Buffalo Bills
- Ahmad Bradshaw, New York Giants
- Anthony Dixon, San Francisco 49ers
- Greg Hardy, Carolina Panthers
- Blake Jackson, Cleveland Browns
- Ben Tate, Houston Texans
- Zach Mettenberger, Tennessee Titans
- Lorenzo Mauldin, New York Jets
- Lorenzo Taliaferro, Baltimore Ravens
- David Grinnage, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Paul Butler, Las Vegas Raiders
Spring League what to watch for after Week 5
The 2021 Spring League is coming to an end and there are two weeks left in the regular season with Week 5.
The 2021 Spring League will have its season finale next weekend in Week 6, after which is the championship game on FOX on June 19th at Rice Stadium in Houston, Texas.