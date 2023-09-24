How to watch Washington Commanders vs Buffalo Bills: Week 3 TV schedule, live stream details and more

The Washington Commanders and Buffalo Bills are facing off in a Week 3 NFL matchup. The game, which will be telecast on CBS, features an unbeaten Washington franchise coming up against a Super Bowl-chasing Buffalo squad.

The Commanders come into the game with one of the most in-form QBs in Sam Howell, fresh off a 299 yards and two touchdowns game in week two. His performances are vindicating the Commanders' decision to stick with him rather than draft a franchise QB in the 2023 Draft.

The Commanders are fresh off a 35-33 win over the Denver Broncos, with Howell and Co. balling out. Even kicker Joey Slye had a great time out, as his 49-yard boot in the second quarter wound up being the difference in the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills head into the game with more pressure on their shoulders. They have a 1-1 record, which doesn't bode well for their Super Bowl aspirations.

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

In their last game, they triumphed over the Las Vegas Raiders 38-10 at home. Perennial Pro Bowler and franchise QB Josh Allen threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns after a disappointing three-interception game in Week 1.

The Bills will need more of the same here against a rampant Washington Commanders franchise.

Here are the details for tonight's crunch matchup:

Live Stream: FuboTV

TV: CBS

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

What time is the Commanders vs Bills kickoff

The Washington Commanders and Buffalo Bills game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sept. 24, 2023.

The Commanders have started 2-0 for the first time since the 2011 season. With a win, the Commanders will be 3-0 for the first time since 2005. In a bit of history, the Commanders have scored 46 fewer points than Buffalo in their last five games. Let's see whether the tide turns here.

What channel is Washington Commanders vs Buffalo Bills On?

The Washington Commanders and Buffalo Bills game will be broadcast on CBS Sports.

Washington last played Buffalo at home in Week 15 of the 2015 season, and they have a 3-3 record at home all-time against the Bills. The Bills have beaten the Commanders four times in their last five matchups.

For this game, Tiki Barber and Matt Ryan are studio analysts, whereas Andrew Carlton will be the play-by-play announcer, and AJ Ross is the sideline reporter.

Where can I live stream Commanders vs Bills?

You can live stream the Week 3 NFL Washington Commanders versus Buffalo Bills game on FuboTV. The streaming giants are solid live NFL action providers, and they will show the entire game at an affordable price.