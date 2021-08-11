How will the new NFL rule changes impact the game?

The NFL decided to shake things up this season onwards. In doing so, the league has decided to make some changes to the rules in place. While some NFL rule changes have been received enthusiastically, others have been greeted with a decidedly mixed reception.

The NFL's annual rule change and points of emphasis video notes game officials have been instructed to strictly enforce taunting rules in 2021. Two violations results in automatic ejection, with fines and even suspensions (!!) in play, too.https://t.co/aMafmvxwxt — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 10, 2021

The NFL rule changes and their impact on the league

The first couple of rule changes are cosmetic in nature. One deals with expanded roster numbers. The other eliminates overtime in pre-season games, which makes sense considering the additional playing time this season due to the increase from 16 to 17 games.

Another of the more popular NFL rule changes that came about due to the COVID era is here to stay. Previously, a player needed to spend eight weeks before coming back from the injured reserve list. In view of the prevailing COVID situation, it was whittled down to three weeks. This stays in place.

Furthermore, there's no cap on the number of players allowed to be brought back from the injured reserve or the non football injury (NFI) list. This is within the limitations of the set 53-man roster, of course.

The impact of the above rule is to make the game a touch more exciting. This allows the coaches to plan a variety of plays knowing they have certain players coming back. This can reduce monotony in games. Additionally, with fitter players coming back quicker than before, one should hope for faster plays with more athleticism.

The family-friendly NFL rule changes

Another big change that has divided opinion is the rule about taunting. The rule change has reminded coaches and players that taunting can lead to penalties. If a player receives two taunting penalties, they will be automatically ejected from the game and could end up paying fines or getting suspended.

The impact of this rule remains to be seen. The intent of the NFL is clear. They want to tamp down on unsportsmanlike behavior and set an example to the watching public, especially families.

Given the negative reviews the NFL has received regarding concussions, it makes sense to take every step to make it a more family-friendly sport. For the same reason, another point of emphasis in the recent NFL rule changes has been tougher enforcement of the lowering-the-helmet rules.

The NFL lists two points of officiating emphasis in a video on rule changes and points of emphasis for the 2021 season: enforcement of taunting rules, and enforcement of the lowering-the-helmet rule. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) August 10, 2021

However, fans will hope that a celebratory explosion of emotion is not mistaken for taunting by referees. They will also hope that in big games, the prevailing context and existing subplots are taken into account. The last thing anyone wants is a taunting suspension to turn a game.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha