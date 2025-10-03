  • home icon
  "We agreed to disagree": Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer makes stance clear after Trevon Diggs speaks out on Week 4 benching

"We agreed to disagree": Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer makes stance clear after Trevon Diggs speaks out on Week 4 benching

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Oct 03, 2025 19:33 GMT
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

Last week, the Dallas Cowboys benched Trevon Diggs for their clash with the Green Bay Packers. This game would end in a 40-40 overtime tie and could have been easily won by either team.

During the week, Diggs made comments about his thoughts surrounding the benching. On Friday, Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer gave his opinion on his relationship with Diggs :

"He’s been awesome. The conversation we had was interesting. I shared my opinion, he shared his opinion. We agreed to disagree on some things. But, man, just the way he’s responded, the way he played in that game. Fantastic player. I’ve been blown away by his work this week and how well he’s been doing. That’s what I love about him. I get mad at my kids all the time. And they still love me. And I still love Trevon.”
The decision for Schottenheimer to bench Diggs was due to an off-field reason with concerns about his performance contributing to the decision being made.

However, while Schottenheimer and Diggs may have disagreed on some issuing relating to the benching, the pair have a strong relationship, and this means that Diggs may emerge out of this moment a stronger player.

Schottenheimer's comments were spured on by the comments made by Diggs this week, where he took fully accepted the decision,

“I guess, coach holding me accountable. I accept it. It’s cool. But back on track this week. Ready to work.” said Diggs on X.

In all, while Diggs did not play in the game against the Packers, his absence from the team is unlikely to last long.

Will Trevon Diggs play this weekend?

Trevon Diggs' absence from the Dallas Cowboys team last week in their game against the Green Bay Packers could have been a factor in the game ending in a tie.

Diggs is a very talented player and a key member of the Cowboys defense, and he could have made an interception or tackle that changed the game in favor of the Cowboys.

This week, the Cowboys face the struggling New York Jets in a game that, on paper, they should easily win without Diggs.

Luckily for Cowboys fans, Diggs is set to return to the team this week, his benching only being for one week due to issues off the field.

