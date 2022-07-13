"I ain't the type to go and watch five hours of film" - JaMarcus Russell defends his choice to minimize film study with Raiders

JaMarcus Russell is by and large the biggest NFL bust of all time. He and Ryan Leif could each make a case for that title, but either way, the former Oakland Raider busted and didn't make it to a second contract.

One of the reasons that many around the league believe the quarterback didn't pan out is because he didn't put in the work. This is especially so when it comes to watching videos to study the game and improve.

Russell addressed his lack of film review on The Pivot podcast:

"You know, [Oakland] talked about a film thing once like, bro, I watch film, but I ain't the type to go and watch five hours of film. I never been that type of player. I go out there and play football, make plays."

The former LSU product believes that natural talent beats out hard work and that the ability to make plays doesn't come from watching film.

He went on to say that watching film can help but it won't make a bad quarterback good:

"I mean I can help you go to quarterback by going and watch 10 hours but guess what? He might not be s*** on the field right. Period. That's never been me, bro. But I got flak for that."

The ex-Raider doesn't seem too bothered at being considered a major bust in and is sticking to his guns in terms of how he played the game.

JaMarcus Russell's three-year career

Over three years, all of which were played for the Raiders, JaMarcus Russell amassed a 7-18 record. The first season, he started one game and appeared in four overall.

He completed just 54.5% of his passes for 373 yards. He threw two touchdowns and three interceptions.

In year two, he became the starter and started 15 total games. His seasonal stats were better, albeit not great. The Raiders went 5-10 that season, though, for their best record in that three-year span.

NFL Players Rookie Premiere Jamarcus Russell

The former first overall NFL pick threw for 2,423 yards with a 53.8% completion percentage. He had 13 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

It was far and away the best season for the quarterback as his approximate value, as per Pro Football Reference, was 7. The other two seasons were 1 and -2.

The final season saw Russell start just nine games and throw three touchdowns to 11 interceptions. He completed just 48.8% of his passes for a measly 1,287 yards.

Those would be the final games of his brief and frustrating NFL career as he did not play again.

