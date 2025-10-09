"I almost named my son Cooper": Jaguars coach Liam Coen opens up about special bond with Seahawks' Cooper Kupp

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen opened up his special bond with wide receiver Cooper Kupp. After spending eight seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, he signed a three-year deal worth $45 million with the Seattle Seahawks in March.During Wednesday's media availability, Liam Coen did not hesitate to heap praise on Kupp. The Jaguars coach also revealed that he almost ended up naming his son Cooper because of his special bond with the wide receiver.&quot;Cooper, I almost named my son Cooper,&quot; Coen said. &quot;So yeah, that's how much respect I have for him. He has sent me texts throughout my career whether it was with the Rams, at Kentucky or here in Tampa or here. ...Definitely more than just a player coach relationship.&quot;&quot;I learned so much more from him and like guys like Matthew. ... His understanding of all 11 on the field, his understanding of the run scheme, blocking assignments in the run game, his undertanding of the quarterback's timing and rhythm, progressions, reads, coverages, he's the smartest football player that I'v ever really truly worked with. ...But can't say enough good things about Cooper and the type of man that he is.&quot;Liam Coen coached Cooper Kupp when he was the assistant WR coach of the Rams from 2018 to 2020. He then spent the 2021 season as the OC and the quarterbacks coach of Kentucky at the collegiate level before returning as the offensive coordinator of the Rams for a year in 2022.During his eight-season stint with the team, Kupp won the Super Bowl LVI showdown against the Bengals. He recorded 7,776 yards and 57 touchdowns receiving. This season, he has played in all five games for the Seahawks and tallied 221 receiving yards with a 3-2 record.Liam Coen shares his thoughts on the Jaguars' 31-28 victory over the Chiefs in Week 5On Monday, the Jaguars secured a 31-28 victory at home against Andy Reid's team to put up a three-game winning streak. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed 18 of the 25 passes he attempted for 221 yards and three total touchdowns.In the post-game press conference, Liam Coen shared his thoughts on the win and what it means for the team.&quot;Yeah, really that's the theme I think, and that was what we talked about as a team,&quot; Coen said. &quot;Although, we would like to make things very interesting and it wasn't perfect by any means but the resiliency is really what I think this team has and has continued to show.&quot;&quot;I thought all three phases really impacted the game. You know, ton of stuff to correct. But the toughness and resiliency is really something I'm proud of.&quot;Coen and the Jaguars will face the Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 12, at 1:00 pm ET. Can they continue to build on the three-game winning streak?