"I always knew he was a thug" - NFL fans grill Josh Allen for brawling with Bills teammate at camp

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen made headlines for the wrong reasons on Saturday. The quarterback got into a physical altercation with teammate Jordan Phillips during practice.

Teammates getting into small skirmishes during practice is nothing out of the ordinary in the NFL. Players often indulge in trash talking with teammates during drills. Sometimes, they even get into shoving and shouting matches before heading back to their positions.

In this instance, neither Allen nor Phillips were willing to back down. They continued to wrestle each other. This prompted the rest of the team to rally around the duo to de-escalate the situation. Bills players and coaches finally managed to swarm the duo and end the fight. Check out the video below:

A clip of the altercation went viral on social media. Fans did not approve of the quarterback's behavior. Some fans called Allen a "thug". Meanwhile, others criticized the quarterback for showcasing a lack of leadership by losing his composure and attacking a teammate.

Here are some of the responses:

Some fans claimed that the media would be lapping the situation up and would start pushing a narrative if Lamar Jackson had gotten into a fight with a teammate:

𝙟𝙚𝙛𝙛𝙧𝙚𝙮🔥 @LamarGOATEra @NFL_DovKleiman @JoshAllenQB Could you imagine if Lamar did this? The topic would be “is trouble brewing in Baltimore with Lamar Jackson?” “Is Lamar Jackson the problem in Baltimore after his fight with his teammates?” @NFL_DovKleiman @JoshAllenQB Could you imagine if Lamar did this? The topic would be “is trouble brewing in Baltimore with Lamar Jackson?” “Is Lamar Jackson the problem in Baltimore after his fight with his teammates?”

Some fans are convinced that the Bills are going to release Jordan Phillips. They believe the defensive tackle will be looking for a new team soon:

Woj @hustinjerbert @NFL_DovKleiman @JoshAllenQB Nobody will have your back if you get into a fight with the stud starting QB @NFL_DovKleiman @JoshAllenQB Nobody will have your back if you get into a fight with the stud starting QB

Devon @Devo_Griff @NFL_DovKleiman @JoshAllenQB Over/under 24 hours before Jordan Phillips is looking for a new team? @NFL_DovKleiman @JoshAllenQB Over/under 24 hours before Jordan Phillips is looking for a new team?

Josh Allen and the Bills will have their work cut out for them to win the AFC East

Buffalo Bills Training Camp

The Buffalo Bills are the current favorites to win the AFC and reach the Super Bowl. The road to State Farm Stadium, however, won't be a walk in the park for Josh Allen and his team.

The Miami Dolphins added former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the roster. He has been vocal in his support of Tua Tagovailoa. He has called him the most accurate quarterback in the NFL.

The New England Patriots haven't made any notable moves this offseason. The money they spent last season, however, could pay dividends this year. According to head coach Bill Belichick, quarterback Mac Jones has improved dramatically during the offseason. He led the team to the playoffs last season and is touted to have a huge season in 2022.

The New York Jets are also expecting quarterback Zach Wilson to take a giant leap in 2022. They are expecting him to move the franchise one step closer to ending their long playoff drought. The AFC East has a clear frontrunner in the Bills, but the other three teams won't roll over.

Josh Allen will have to play his best football in 2022 for the Bills to live up to their billing.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far