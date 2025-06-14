"I AM SOBBING" - NFL fans react as Travis Kelce's GF Taylor Swift makes a girl child feel special during surprise visit to Florida hospital

Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, once again found herself at the heart of social media buzz. However, it was not for a chart-topping single or stadium concert, but for a moment with a young patient in Florida.

On Friday, the pop icon made an unannounced stop at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, where she spent time with children undergoing treatment. The visit came less than 24 hours after Swift attended Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Florida, with the Kansas City Chiefs star.

A brief clip posted by a fan page on X captured Swift engaging with a little girl, pointing to her glittering jewelry.

“You know I like glittery things, so this is so cool," Swift said. “ ... You are so, so sweet. She’s my best friend.”

NFL fans shared their feelings about the moment on X.

"I AM SOBBING," one fan tweeted.

Ivy :3 @fever_dream_sky LINK I AM SOBBING

"She's literally the best," another fan wrote.

"She's going to be a phenomenal mother some day," one fan commented.

More fans reacted to the video.

"This is so fucking cuteshdhsjsjs," one fan wrote.

"The way she made that little girl feel so special," a fan said.

According to PEOPLE, Swift spent time with multiple children during her visit. One parent, who had to miss her child’s appointment that day, posted about the moment Swift met their son Judah before a transfusion. She called it “the one time I skip.”

Swift was recorded saying "This has been such an amazing day" in fan-captured TikTok footage.

Taylor Swift continues her NFL journey with Travis Kelce with style and empathy

NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn

Dr. Jill Whitehouse, chief of surgery at the hospital, posted a photo of herself with Taylor Swift on Instagram.

“Undeniably one of the kindest human beings I have ever had the privilege of meeting,” Whitehouse wrote on Instagram.

The Florida visit follows another recent stop Swift made at a children’s hospital in Kansas City, shortly after she wrapped her "Eras Tour." There, she took photos with patients and gifted a signed copy of her commemorative tour book to a young girl named Rylie.

Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce began in 2023 after he attended her "Eras Tour" show in Kansas City. The couple’s joint appearance at the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday once again drew headlines, with videos showing them walking hand-in-hand at the arena. Kelce wore a red sweatshirt and Palm Tree Club hat, while Swift chose a cream-toned crystal-trimmed outfit.

