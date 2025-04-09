“I am amazed by you babe” - T.J. Watt gushes over wife Dani Rhodes on her 26th birthday

On Tuesday, Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt's wife, Dani, turned 26, and the linebacker didn't miss out on making it a special day for her. Watt penned a heartwarming birthday note for Dani and shared it via a post on Instagram.

Apart from his message, Watt's post featured pictures from the couple's photoshoot with their daughter, Blakely Marie. In the first picture, Dani held Blakely in her arms, followed by other adorable mother-daughter moments.

In his emotional note, Watt praised Dani as the "strongest woman" and wrote:

"Happy birthday to the strongest woman I know. I am amazed by you babe. Blakely and I are so lucky to have you."

"I love you guys so much," Dani commented, sharing her reaction to Watt's wholesome birthday wish.

Apart from the post, T.J. Watt also posted two pictures of his wife, Dani, on his Instagram stories along with a birthday wish.

"Happy birthday my love," he wrote.

T.J. Watt gushes over wife Dani Rhodes on her 26th birthday (Image Source: Watt/IG)

In the first story, Dani poses for a picture with a view of mountains in the background. The second snap appears to be from the couple's charter plane trip, with Dani sitting in her seat while holding her newborn daughter in her lap.

T.J. Watt's wife Dani celebrates daughter turning 1 month old with a special tribute

T.J. Watt and Dani haven't missed a chance to celebrate even the smallest detail about their daughter, Blakely. On Monday, Blakely turned 1 month old, and Dani decided to commemorate the occasion with a special tribute to the newborn.

Dani shared an Instagram post that included a snippet of her motherhood journey from being pregnant to giving birth to Blakely. The former soccer athlete started her emotional note by expressing gratitude to God for helping the couple through the "uncertain" circumstances of their pregnancy.

"Years of praying for you, nearly 42 weeks of carrying you, and over 1 month of holding you in my arms. Thank you, God, for surrounding me with your peace even when the circumstances were uncertain and things went far from the way we planned," Dani wrote.

T.J. Watt's wife, Dani, announced they were expecting their first child in September. In March, Dani revealed giving birth to their daughter, Blakely. The news also attracted a five-word reaction from Steelers star's brother, J.J. Watt.

