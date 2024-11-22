"I was angry": Micah Parsons retracts statement against HC Mike McCarthy

Micah Parsons raised eyebrows with his postgame comments against the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 10 when he said Dallas Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy could leave the team and go wherever he wanted. He added that he felt bad for his teammates such as Zack Martin who would never get to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy just because McCarthy wasn't working as hard as them.

"You want to win games and do great things with those type of legends who put in more time and work than Mike McCarthy ever did. So those are the kind of guys that I have so much sympathy and hurt for."

Mike McCarthy had responded to his linebacker's comments against him and said that he would resolve it with him like "grown men."

On Thursday, Micah Parsons came forward and said that he wanted to apologize for making those comments and would take them back if he could.

"I was angry and I wasn’t as thoughtful as I usually am and I didn’t think people would take that context the way it was so that’s on me."

He added that he was in a hurry to get out of the locker room and going forward, he would be much more careful of his comments. He was now aware of how comments could be blown out of proportion and take a life of their own leading to media drama.

Micah Parsons had actually cleared the air even before. He addressed his comments on McCarthy, on his podcast The Edge with Micah Parsons, after the team's blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I never once threw — or even intended to throw — Mike McCarthy under the bus… The question that was asked about here and the Dallas Cowboys, did I see Mike McCarthy in our future? I said, ‘That’s above my pay grade.'"

Former New York Jets coach Rex Ryan torched Micah Parsons for his comments

Rex Ryan called out the Cowboys LB for his comments earlier this month. Ryan said that coaches gave up family time and after all that they had to hear their own players throw them under the bus in the media.

"Maybe your team wouldn’t just be a bunch of punks and lay down every week like you’re doing. How about being a damn football team? You’re going to sell your damn coach out. It’s a crock of sh… you know what."

He also took a shot at the recent injury that Micah Parsons had sustained which saw him miss four games and said that if had worked half as hard as McCarthy did, he would have been able to play every game.

