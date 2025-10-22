"I don't have it anymore": Jason Kelce makes bold admission about not coming out of retirement following Brandon Graham's move

Jason Kelce made it clear he’s not coming out of retirement. He was reacting as his longtime teammate, Brandon Graham, is gearing up for one more run with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kelce and Graham shared the Eagles’ locker room for over a decade. Graham is returning to bolster the team’s short-handed pass rush.

Speaking on Wednesday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Kelce assessed his physical condition.

"Listen, if I wanted to, and I felt like I could, I would come back in a heartbeat," Kelce said. (Time code: 37:34) "I mean, I think they sprayed my calf jumping rope last year during the season, I knew my body can't do this."

"I would go out there and my body would crumble if I tried to play football. I knew my body was done when it was done and the moment I stopped that following year, I'm spraying in my calf, jumping rope. I'm pulling packs trying to bench press. I don't have it anymore, and I'm very comfortable admitting that and more."

Brandon Graham is returning because of Za’Darius Smith’s sudden retirement after Week 5. Graham holds the franchise record with 206 regular-season appearances. He has 76.5 career sacks and enters his 16th NFL season.

Jason Kelce praises Brandon Graham’s decision and respects his resilience

NBA: Chicago Bulls at Philadelphia 76ers - Source: Imagn

Despite ruling out his own return, Jason Kelce expressed excitement about Brandon Graham’s decision to extend his career.

"He's the most tenured Eagle by far at this point," Kelce said. "I'm just happy that Brandon's doing what he wants to do. He wants to continue playing. Yeah, and that opportunity is there. And to be honest, I think the Eagles can use him in multiple ways."

"But at the end of the day, man, if you still want to play, you got to, you got to go play, because you don't want to look back in 10 years and be like, Man, I really wish I would have done another season. I wish I would have been there with the guys for that following one. And I just, I don't think anything that happens this year is going to erase the incredible career that he's already had to date."

Philadelphia’s defensive front has been hit hard by attrition and injuries this season. Za’Darius Smith retired after just four games, while Josh Sweat and Milton Williams departed in free agency. Nolan Smith Jr. and Ogbo Okoronkwo are both on injured reserve with triceps injuries.

Brandon Graham is expected to take on a rotational role rather than full-time duties. He recorded 3.5 sacks in 11 games last year before suffering a triceps tear against the Rams but recovered in time to play in the Super Bowl.

