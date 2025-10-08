"I would appeal": Ex-Packers champ AJ Hawk outraged after NFL fined Jerry Jones $250,000 for flipping off fans

Former Green Bay Packers linebacker AJ Hawk has called for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to appeal a $250,000 fine imposed by the NFL. Jones was hit with a fine by the league for appearing to briefly make an obscene gesture at fans during the Cowboys’ victory on Sunday.Dallas beat the New York Jets 37-22 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, where the billionaire owner appeared to have given a middle finger to fans. Confirming the sanction on Wednesday, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Jones reserves the right to appeal the decision.Hawk would love to see the 82-year-old use that right while commenting on the situation on the Wednesday episode of the Pat McAfee Show. He said:“I would appeal. I would appeal if I’m Jerry. I don’t care how many billions he has. If you’re fining me 250k for a blurry shot of me possibly flicking some dude off from the other team, come on.”It appears Jerry Jones would indeed appeal the fine, as the Cowboys' Senior Vice President Ted Carper confirmed on Wednesday.Other NFL owners have been similarly fined in the past for inappropriately engaging with opposing fans. Deceased Tennessee Titans owner Bud Adams was fined $250,000 in 2009 for giving Buffalo Bills fans the finger with both hands. Carolina Panthers’ David Tepper was also handed a $300,000 fine in 2013 after throwing a drink at a Jacksonville Jaguars fan.Jerry Jones explains “middle finger” gestureJerry Jones has explained the viral middle-finger gesture he was seen directing at fans during the Cowboys’ win over the Jets. Speaking on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, Jones said:“We were all excited. There wasn’t any antagonistic issue or anything like that. I just put up the wrong show of my hand. But that was inadvertent.”The legendary owner explained further that he meant to show a thumbs-up and that the eventual gesture was accidental. He said:“I’m not kidding. It was, if you want to call it accidental; you can call it accidental. But it got straightened around pretty quick. I’ve had a chance to look at it, and it got straightened around pretty quick. But the intention was thumbs up and then basically pointing at our fans, because everybody was jumping up and down.”It was an important win for the Cowboys, who went 2-2-1 following the game. They face the Carolina Panthers next Sunday.