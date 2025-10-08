  • home icon
  • "I would appeal": Ex-Packers champ AJ Hawk outraged after NFL fined Jerry Jones $250,000 for flipping off fans

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Oct 08, 2025 19:24 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets - Source: Imagn
Former Green Bay Packers linebacker AJ Hawk has called for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to appeal a $250,000 fine imposed by the NFL. Jones was hit with a fine by the league for appearing to briefly make an obscene gesture at fans during the Cowboys’ victory on Sunday.

Dallas beat the New York Jets 37-22 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, where the billionaire owner appeared to have given a middle finger to fans. Confirming the sanction on Wednesday, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Jones reserves the right to appeal the decision.

Hawk would love to see the 82-year-old use that right while commenting on the situation on the Wednesday episode of the Pat McAfee Show. He said:

“I would appeal. I would appeal if I’m Jerry. I don’t care how many billions he has. If you’re fining me 250k for a blurry shot of me possibly flicking some dude off from the other team, come on.”
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

It appears Jerry Jones would indeed appeal the fine, as the Cowboys' Senior Vice President Ted Carper confirmed on Wednesday.

Other NFL owners have been similarly fined in the past for inappropriately engaging with opposing fans. Deceased Tennessee Titans owner Bud Adams was fined $250,000 in 2009 for giving Buffalo Bills fans the finger with both hands. Carolina Panthers’ David Tepper was also handed a $300,000 fine in 2013 after throwing a drink at a Jacksonville Jaguars fan.

Jerry Jones explains “middle finger” gesture

Jerry Jones has explained the viral middle-finger gesture he was seen directing at fans during the Cowboys’ win over the Jets. Speaking on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, Jones said:

“We were all excited. There wasn’t any antagonistic issue or anything like that. I just put up the wrong show of my hand. But that was inadvertent.”
The legendary owner explained further that he meant to show a thumbs-up and that the eventual gesture was accidental. He said:

“I’m not kidding. It was, if you want to call it accidental; you can call it accidental. But it got straightened around pretty quick. I’ve had a chance to look at it, and it got straightened around pretty quick. But the intention was thumbs up and then basically pointing at our fans, because everybody was jumping up and down.”

It was an important win for the Cowboys, who went 2-2-1 following the game. They face the Carolina Panthers next Sunday.

Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

