"I appreciate Tom Brady letting us know that he is, in fact, human" - NFL insider delves deeper into TB12's mysterious training camp absence

Some have maintained that Tom Brady could basically say anything at a press conference and receive praise for it. His recent admission of problems in his personal life could just be an example of that.

Brady recently opened up at a press conference in NFSW fashion:

"It’s all personal. You know everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with, so we all have very unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man, there’s a lot of s--- going on. Just got to figure out life the best you can. It’s a continuous process."

After cussing in a public setting, Tom Brady was praised by NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport on 'The Pat McAfee Show'.

"Unprecedented hiatus, one of the best players of all time, maybe the best player of all time, just being like, 'All right, I'll see you guys in 11 days', peacing out from training camp with no explanation. I think some people are probably on edge in the fact that Todd Bowles was like, yeah, we think he'll be back. Pretty sure, you know, more people were on edge."

"Brady is back. He is fine football wise. He's still amazing. And I think, you know, look, it was training camp, so you can definitely not read a ton about that. But with Brady, as you probably can, he's still awesome. They're going to be fine. I think every, you know, mid-40s person who's got kids and a wife and a family and other things besides work, probably nodded a little bit when he said what he said."

Rapoport further added:

"I do not know specifically if there is something wrong or if he was just saying that. My understanding was that it was family related. Health wise, everything's fine. But family related something he was planning to deal with for several months, dealt with when where he went and then came back."

"I didn't get the sense it was something troubling. His comment sort of lead you to that, but I didn't get that sense originally. But it is good to know that these people that we cover and talk about are human beings. And I appreciate Brady letting us know that he is, in fact, a human."

Tom Brady doesn't believe his absence will affect the Buccaneers

There is a public perception that Tom Brady is being offered preferential treatment from both the Buccaneers and the media for his 11-day training camp absence.

Tom Brady @TomBrady twitter.com/NFL/status/156… NFL @NFL



For the 4th time since 2011, For the 4th time since 2011, @TomBrady is chosen by his peers as the No. 1 player in the #NFLTop100 🐐💯For the 4th time since 2011, @TomBrady is chosen by his peers as the No. 1 player in the #NFLTop100. https://t.co/SsNShIoYcx This is just a testament to the family, teammates, coaches, staff, and every single one of you who've supported me along the way. Thank you all. Let's go get another one. @Buccaneers This is just a testament to the family, teammates, coaches, staff, and every single one of you who've supported me along the way. Thank you all. Let's go get another one. @Buccaneers twitter.com/NFL/status/156…

Despite the backlash and the clear stress that Tom Brady is exhibiting, regarding whatever is going on behind the scenes, the QB feels supported by the Bucs. He is confident in the 2022 season in Tampa:

"Since I’ve come to this organization, it’s been an amazing experience for me to come to this place and be this supported over a long period of time. I’m ready to go."

Betting on Tom Brady still feels safe despite Deflategate. Event finding a new home during the COVID-19 pandemic, when typical practices were essentially outlawed, didn't slow him down.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Pat McAfee Show and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat