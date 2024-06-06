  • NFL
  • "I was asked to sit on the side": Tom Brady's former Patriots teammate Wes Welker 'disappointed’ over viral Netflix Roast

"I was asked to sit on the side": Tom Brady's former Patriots teammate Wes Welker 'disappointed’ over viral Netflix Roast

By Shanu Singh
Modified Jun 06, 2024 19:00 GMT
&quot;I was asked to sit on the side&quot;: Tom Brady
Tom Brady's Netflix Roast (Image Source: Netflix/Instagram)

Tom Brady's Netflix roast was a successful entertainment event. While it was highly loved by fans, some of Brady's friends didn't enjoy it much. His former New England Patriots teammate, Wes Welker, expressed his disappointment at the roast.

Welker was interviewed at the Dolphins' minicamp by ProFootballNetwork, where he said that he was not impressed with the roast. Expressing his views on the roast, he said:

"Not really, I was a little disappointed in the Brady roast. There was some funny stuff and everything, but you know, it was what it was. I was not asked to be a presenter. I was asked to sit on the side and get roasted, which I’m glad I wasn’t there. To each their own, I guess."
also-read-trending Trending

Not just Wes Welker but Tom Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, was among the individuals who were displeased. In fact, Nikki Glaser even offered a light apology to the Brazilian supermodel for including her in Tom Brady's Netflix Roast.

While Welker's reaction was more toward disappointment, another former teammate of Brady had a great time at the roast. In fact, it was more like a dream job for him to roast Brady at a live event.

Tom Brady's Netflix Roast was the "dream job" for Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski was one of the panelists who took the podium to roast Tom Brady. According to Gronkowski's girlfriend, Camille Kostek, it was a "dream job" for the former Patriots tight end to roast his quarterback. The SI model shared the details about the same during an interview with ET.

"It was like a dream job for him; to just rip on all of his teammates and just be a class clown for everybody to watch. He is still laughing to this day reminiscing on the jokes. I think I memorized the roast now," Camille Kostek said.

Kostek also expressed how Gronkowski was quite nervous about the Netflix roast, considering they came in swiftly for the event. A day before the roast, the two were attending the wedding of Kostek's sister; however, everything turned out well in the end.

