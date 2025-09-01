"I was asking the tough questions": Steelers legend James Harrison calls out Mike Tomlin, revealing reason for sour ending in Pittsburgh

Former NFL linebacker James Harrison joined the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2002. Two Super Bowls and multiple Pro Bowl selections later, he didn't part ways with the franchise on a good note.Harrison released the first episode of his &quot;Deebo &amp; Joe&quot; podcast on his YouTube channel on Monday. The 2008 NFL Defensive Player of the Year opened up about his relationship with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and revealed the story behind his departure.&quot;Where my relationship with Tomlin broke down was towards the end, the last year in Pittsburgh,&quot; Harrison said. &quot;He always says, 'Ask a tough question, I'll give you a tough answer.' Well, I was asking the tough questions, but I wasn't getting the tough answers.&quot;The five-time Pro Bowler added that the coach was just trying to stall the conversation all the time.&quot;I was getting the answers that he thought would appease me, to be quite honest with you,&quot; Harrison said. &quot;I'm like, 'Yo, I need to play, I need to do this, I need to do that.' 'Yeah, OK, we got plans. We're going to do something,' and nothing came to it.&quot;Harrison also revealed what he felt like towards the end of his time in Pittsburgh.&quot;What it really came down to was like, 'Yo, you're just sitting me here to have me as a backup just in case one of your young guys go down and you can put me in there, I understand that, but say that to my face,&quot; Harrison said. &quot;I can deal with that better than you sitting here and feeding me a whole crock of stuff that does not make sense.'&quot;Harrison played five games in his last season with the Steelers before the franchise released him. He signed a one-year contract with the New England Patriots in 2017 and made another trip to the Super Bowl. However, they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 41-33.James Harrison shares his take on Aaron Rodgers' first season in PittsburghAaron Rodgers, who signed a one-year $13.6 million deal with the Piitsburgh Steelers in June, has been named one of the team's four captains. James Harrison shared his doubts about the veteran quarterback.“To be honest with you, I don’t think he’s the player that he used to be,&quot; Harrison said on Monday, via &quot;Deebo &amp; Joe.&quot; &quot;I think now it’s to the point where those balls that he would zip out there, and it’s just the fingertip away and you couldn’t get to it.&quot;Now, guys are getting a hand on that ball. Some guys are picking that ball. The placement is not exactly perfect like it was. It’s three inches off. Three inches off, it’s the difference between somebody touching the ball, picking the ball, and the ball getting into the receiver’s hands.”Rodgers did not play a single snap in the preseason and was on the cusp of retirement before giving his nod to the Steelers. He is set to lead the charge as Pittsburgh kicks off its 2025 NFL campaign on Sunday against the New York Jets.