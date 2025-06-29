“Mike Tomlin ain’t going nowhere”: James Harrison predicts Steelers pulling plug on Aaron Rodgers experiment by "midseason"

The Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a one-year deal with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers earlier this month. After a long stalemate, the 4x NFL MVP decided his future in the league following a disappointing two-season stint with the Jets. Some experts and analysts predict that Rodgers is the answer to Mike Tomlin's problem at the quarterback position.

However, ex-Steelers star James Harrison is not high on Aaron Rodgers leading the team to success. On Friday, the retired 2x Super Bowl champ spoke on the matter on the 'Nightcap' show.

Harrison shared his prediction about Aaron Rodgers' stint in Steel City.

"If (the Steelers) start losing and it's looking like they ain't gonna make above .500, I think it gets real ugly, real fast, to the point where they may just be like, 'You know what, let's let this dude (Aaron Rodgers) go midseason.' For Aaron, let's just get him outta here and put one of these other quarterbacks in. Mike (Tomlin) ain't going nowhere." (TS-30:50)

Mike Tomlin and the Steelers have not had playoff success since the 2016 season. Former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum also shared his thoughts on whether they can end their losing streak under Aaron Rodgers this year.

"He's going to be 42 in December, no offseason program, and best case scenario, they are the third best offense in their division when you think about you know all the other firepower in the AFC North," Tannenbaum said on 'ESPN LIVE.' "I give them a lot of credit for coming back one more time, I just don't see this work by the end of the season." (TS-8:00)

Last season, the Steelers had Russell Wilson and Justin Fields on their quarterback depth chart. They finished with a 10-7 record and qualified for the playoffs. Unfortunately, the team's quest for a Super Bowl appearance came crashing down at the hands of the Ravens in the wild-card round.

NFL analyst wants the Steelers to focus on Aaron Rodgers-DK Metcalf combo

Apart from the veteran quarterback, the Steelers revamped their offense with the signing of 2x Pro Bowler DK Metcalf. The wide receiver agreed to a five-year deal worth $150 million to play in Steel City.

According to analyst Field Yates, Mike Tomlin should leave his offensive worries behind by putting his faith in Rodgers and DK Metcalf.

"DK Metcalf doesn't just lead by example, he leads by explosiveness as no player had more 20+ yard completions last season," Yates said on NFL Live. "Aaron Rodgers was tied for the eighth most completions of 20 yards or more in the NFL last year and tied for 14th in terms of completion percentages on those throws down the field."

The Steelers kick off their 2025 campaign with a showdown against the Jets. Can Rodgers help the team he once defeated to win the Super Bowl to a Lombardi Trophy this year?

