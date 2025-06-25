“He is not a credible narrator": Nick Wright calls out Aaron Rodgers for wanting to 'live life in away from public eye'

Aaron Rodgers is gearing up to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers this upcoming season. Speaking on the Pat McAfee show, the 4x NFL MVP revealed that this will be his last year playing in the league as he plans his retirement. Rodgers also said that he will part ways with his celebrity status after retirement and live a private life.

"I don't want the attention- I know that's a narrative out there," Rodgers said according to PFF's Mike Florio. "When this is all done, it's Keyser Soze. You won't see me. I won't be in the public. I don't want to live a public life. That's why it's so strange, what's going in my private life, because I don't want to live a life in the public eye."

However, "First Things First" co-host Nick Wright does not believe in what Aaron Rodgers said about fame. In an episode of the show, he called out the Steelers quarterback over his post-retirement plans to stay away from the spotlight.

"He (Rodgers) is not a credible narrator," Wright said. "I think it is important to remind the audience... right before or right after, he made this announcement, he also said that he relishes the day he no longer is in the spotlight, because he doesn't want to be in the spotlight, and he's only in the spotlight because he plays football."

"Which is a emarkable thing for this player in particular to have said when in the last few years, he's been like, 'you know what would be fun? being the host of Jeopardy. You know what also I would like to consider, being the VP of the United States... because I don't want the spotlight.'"

Aaron Rodgers has managed to keep his personal life private so far this offseason. He shocked fans when he announced that he had gotten married to an anonymous woman. Even his own family didn't know about the marriage. In December 2024, the quarterback announced that he was in a romantic relationship with a woman named Brittani, but provided no further context on the situation.

Aaron Rodgers reveals DK Metcalf played a role in his decision to join the Steelers

Before Aaron Rodgers, the Steelers revamped their offense by acquiring wide receiver DK Metcalf. He agreed to a five-year deal worth $150 million with Mike Tomlin's team in March.

On the Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers revealed that Metcalf's signing played a huge role in his decision to join the Steelers.

"DK is a lead by example guy, and he's a big reason I'm in Pittsburgh," Rodgers said. "Conversations that we had, and the just the kind of person that he is... already, this guy is disciplined. This guy has a drive."

After signing Metcalf, the Steelers traded away WR George Pickens to the Cowboys in May. It remains to be seen how well the duo of Rodgers and Metcalf performs on the field this upcoming season.

