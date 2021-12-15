"I astral projected myself into the stands" - Aaron Rodgers has a hilarious response regarding his doppelganger being spotted at Lambeau Field

Aaron Rodgers seems to be a mainstay on the Pat McAfee show, so much so that he might find himself becoming a permanent fixture when he retires. Rodgers was part of another long interview on the show, as he covered subjects about his lingering foot injury and even spotting a rather uncanny lookalike in the stands.

Rodgers has also found that he's become a meme almost every week, and this time it comes in the form of an uncanny lookalike in the stands that went viral. Rodgers, of course, had a hilarious response to the lookalike, claiming,

"That guy was a total plant from NBC."

What else did Aaron Rodgers say in the interview on the Pat McAfee show?

Rodgers comically went more in-depth about his apparent lookalike:

"I astral projected myself into the stands. I was able to do that and then they found me somehow and that was an astral projection of my own body with a filled-in beard. A great beard, by the way. It's nice and straightforward"

The entire exchange about Rodgers' doppleganger takes up the majority of the beginning of this snippet taken from the Pat McAfee show. Rodgers always finds a way to poke fun at himself, as he just can't seem to keep himself out of the public eye this season.

Rodgers added more about this being a plant by NBC, saying:

"What makes me think it might have been a plant is given that he turns at the camera and points at it."

We will never know if NBC did indeed "plant" the inconspicuous fan for a few laughs, and that would have been even more hilarious.

Rodgers, talking about Astral projecting himself into the crowd, did make a lot of sense as the Green Bay Packers steamrolled the Chicago Bears with a final score of 45-30. He didn't need to be on the field that much, as the game went every good way it could have for the Packers.

Sevach @SeriouslySevach The guy on the left wins the Aaron Rodgers lookalike contest. Guy on the right comes in 3rd The guy on the left wins the Aaron Rodgers lookalike contest. Guy on the right comes in 3rd https://t.co/0KGTJJ06Lb

The Packers are currently the #1 seed in the NFC, and that has a lot to do with how great Rodgers has been playing, even on a fractured toe. His stellar performances while battling an injury, are a testament to how good of a player he is. Even though this may be his last season with the Packers, Rodgers is playing as tough as he can to secure one final Super Bowl championship with the team.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by David Nyland