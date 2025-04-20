"I wouldn't bet a $1000" - Ex-NFL scout makes stance clear on Mike McCarthy's future in NFL after Cowboys exit

Ex-NFL scout John Middlekauff made a cautious 2025 coaching future prediction for Mike McCarthy.

Middlekauff, the podcast host of the "3 & Out" series, weighed in on McCarthy's career path. McCarthy left the Dallas Cowboys in January after spending five years with the team.

The remarks were made during the Saturday episode of Middlekauff's show, where he explained McCarthy's decision to miss the 2025 NFL season and aim for openings in the 2026 hiring cycle.

"What literally happened to him was in Green Bay to Dallas, took a year off, pretended to watch all the Dallas games, and then Jerry Jones hired him," Middlekauff said (23:25). "So I think, I'd probably say it's a coin flip. I wouldn't bet $1,000 that he's going to be a head coach in 2026, but I wouldn't bet against it either, right? Just probably be a stay away."

McCarthy's coaching career includes significant accomplishments. It notably consists of the 2011 Super Bowl victory with the Packers and a 125-77-2 regular-season record during his 13-year tenure in Green Bay from 2006 to 2018. With Dallas, he compiled a 49-35 record with three consecutive 12-5 seasons and playoff appearances from 2021-2023.

Mike McCarthy is going to interview next year, says Middlekauff

NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

John Middlekauff added context about Mike McCarthy's future opportunities.

"I would say he's definitely going to interview next year for some of these jobs," Middlekauff said on Saturday, via '3 & Out.' "I think it also will depend on who, like, who else is out there."

The remarks come amid reports from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero that McCarthy intends to take 2025 off and target the 2026 coaching search. McCarthy interviewed after leaving Dallas and also drew interest from the Saints, but pulled out before meeting with New Orleans executives.

He left Dallas on Jan. 13, when Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said they would "head in a different direction" after a disappointing 7-10 season in 2024. It ended a five-year stretch that featured good regular seasons but scant playoff success, with only one postseason win in his time there.

Dallas readily filled its vacancy, elevating offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to head coach on Jan. 24. The appointment was Jones' third promotion of an internal employee to coach as owner and ensured continuity of key staff members, such as Dak Prescott.

McCarthy was cut by Green Bay in December 2018 after a 20-17 defeat to the Arizona Cardinals. He devoted the 2019 season to learning analytics and trend studies of the league before Dallas brought him on board on January 7, 2020, following a 12-hour interview with Jones.

