  "I bet he didn't see this coming": NFL fans react as Najee Harris returns to Chargers' active roster after fireworks accident recovery

“I bet he didn’t see this coming”: NFL fans react as Najee Harris returns to Chargers' active roster after fireworks accident recovery

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 27, 2025 04:17 GMT
Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty
Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty

Los Angeles Chargers fans have received a positive update on star running back Najee Harris' injury. He had injured his eye during a fireworks mishap during Fourth of July celebrations. This resulted in him being placed on the Non-Football injury list ahead of training camp.

According to a tweet by NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Chargers are moving Najee Harris to the active roster following their preseason games. He also stated that the running back's rehabilitation process has been fruitful over the past few weeks.

"The #Chargers are moving RB Najee Harris to the active roster from the non-football injury list, per me and @TomPelissero," Rapoport tweeted. "Harris is recovering from injuries, facial and otherwise, sustained in a fireworks accident but has been working and getting ready. A good sign."
Fans in the comments shared their thoughts on the running back's injury update.

Coach Jim Harbaugh was hopeful that Harris would make a quick recovery and be back on the field for the majority of the 2025 season. So far in four years, he has never missed a single game or had concerning injuries.

"I see Harris everyday, I talk to Najee every day (and ask), 'How you feeling?' He says, 'Better.'" Harbaugh said per Chargers.com. "My question is 'Better than yesterday?' He said, 'Yes,' each day I've asked him that."
The Pro Bowl running back spent his first four years in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played in 68 total regular-season games and tallied 4,312 yards and 28 TDs passing. Harris then signed a one-year deal with the Chargers worth around $9.5 million in March.

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz confident in Najee Harris making a Week 1 comeback

Despite the air of uncertainty, GM Joe Hortiz hinted at the possibility of a quick return for the running back. During their preseason finale against the San Francisco 49ers last Saturday, Hortiz stated that Najee Harris has been making a wonderful recovery throughout his rehabilitation period.

He also hinted that Harris might be able to play during the Chargers' Week 1 showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"He's on track and you know, I think he should be able to go, hopefully, week one," Hortiz said.

The Chargers bolstered their RB room by drafting Omarion Hampton in the first round of this year's NFL draft. Thus, if Najee Harris is unable to play in the season opener, Jim Harbaugh might rely on the rookie for the game.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
