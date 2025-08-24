  • home icon
  • "I don't see it happening" "That's a joke": NFL fans react as Chargers GM drops major update on Najee Harris’ Week 1 status

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 24, 2025 03:53 GMT
Los Angeles Chargers OTA Offseason Workout - Source: Getty

Los Angeles Chargers GM Joe Hortiz shared an update on Najee Harris' availability for their season opener next month. He spoke on the situation during their preseason finale against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.

According to Hortiz, they expect Najee Harris to make a comeback during their Week 1 showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. This comes after coach Jim Harbaugh stated that there is no timeline available for the running back's return.

"He's on tract and you know, I think he should be able to go, hopefully, week one," Hortiz said as per a tweet by Powder Blue Blood.
Fans on social media reacted to the Chargers GM's update on Harris' injury

The Chargers acquired Harris from the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal in March. However, during Fourth of July celebrations, he got into an unfortunate firework incident. This resulted in him sustaining an eye injury and being placed on the Non-Football Injury list ahead of training camp.

The running back has been participating in light exercises; however, it is still too early to say if he can make a full recovery ahead of the Chargers' season opener against the AFC champions.

Earlier this month, Najee Harris shared a photo of himself at camp while recovering from the injury. In the snippet, we see him struggling to open the injured eye while he had his helmet and jersey on.

The Steelers acquired Harris in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. In four seasons, he played in 68 games and recorded 4,312 yards and 28 TDs rushing, along with six receiving touchdowns.

Jim Harbaugh expresses hope about Najee Harris' recovery process

While talking about Najee Harris' injury status, the Chargers coach also stated how he's met the running back every day since the incident.

Jim Harbaugh said that he is hopeful that his player will make a full recovery in time to be an important part of the team for the upcoming season.

"I see Harris every day, I talk to Najee every day (and ask), 'How you feeling?' He says, 'Better.'" Harbaugh said as per Chargers.com. "My question is, 'Better than yesterday?' He said, 'Yes,' each day I've asked him that.
"That is real encouraging. It just gives you hope that tomorrow will be better than today. Improvement leads to success theory at work, so simple that it just might work. Improvement will lead to success, that's the theory."

Last season, the Chargers made the playoffs but unfortunately lost to the Texans in the wild-card round. They will be hopeful of making it to the Super Bowl this year.

