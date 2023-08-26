'I called it': O.J. Simpson gloats after beating ESPN's Adam Schefter to Cowboys' Trey Lance trade 

Believe it or not, O.J. Simpson might just have called the Trey Lance trade before anyone in the NFL.

In one of his customary videos on Thursday, the former Heisman winner made it clear that he could see the Cowboys making a move for Lance.

Simpson said in one video:

"You can go to a team that could be way ahead in the fourth quarter, and has the luxury of putting him in, like the Dallas Cowboys. I think the Cowboys could be running away with some games."

The Cowboys, of course, ended up pulling the trigger on the Trey Lance trade, buying low on the 2021 first-round pick.

In another video posted to Twitter (now known as X), O.J. Simpson said:

“This morning I called it. We talked about landing spots for Trey Lance, and I said it this morning, Dallas would be a good landing spot for him. And he went to Dallas."

The Bills icon believes Trey Lance will get more playing time with the Cowboys, and he's convinced that Dallas is "the type of team that’s going to beat up some people and in the fourth quarter they could take Dak out and he could get some real playing time."

Why did the 49ers trade Trey Lance to the Cowboys?

All the Cowboys had to trade for Trey Lance was a measly fourth-round pick after the 49ers moved three first-round picks and a third-rounder to move up the board in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The 49ers made it clear that they were happy to go into the 2023 NFL season with Brock Purdy as the starter after he led the franchise to wins in the final five regular season games to win the NFC West. Purdy backed that up by racking up two more playoff wins before going down with an elbow injury in the NFC title game loss to the Eagles.

While Kyle Shanahan was more than happy to name Purdy the starter, GM John Lynch took a more somber tone in explaining the move.

Lynch said last evening:

"We took a shot and it didn't work out. We own that. We take accountability for it. His story is still very much unwritten. I'm excited for Trey. Dallas stepped up and really wanted him."

Since Lance wasn't even slotted in as QB2 for the Niners (that honor goes to Sam Darnold, an offseason addition), the franchise decided it was best to pull the plug on the Trey Lance experience.

Cowboys' trade for Trey Lance could see former third overall pick as QB2

The Cowboys will seemingly have Lance as QB2 on the depth chart, considering the move.

Dallas has Dak Prescott as the bonafide starter. He will, of course, continue to be QB1, especially considering his salary-cap hit rises to $59.5 million in 2024, which is the final year of his contract.

Per reports, the Cowboys have had a word with Will Grier, who was QB3 before Lance entered the mix. Grier will reportedly get game time from start to finish in the final preseason game against the Raiders.

Trey Lance's salary with the Cowboys

Per Spotrac, the Cowboys' new quarterback is set to make $940,000 for the 2023 NFL season. That figure, however, will balloon to $5.3 million in 2024, all of which is guaranteed.

The Cowboys will have the luxury of picking his fifth-year option for 2025 at the end of this season.

