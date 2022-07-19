"I can’t take much more of this waiting game" - NFL fans left frustrated as decision regarding Deshaun Watson suspension gets pushed back further

There is almost no doubt that Deshaun Watson will be suspended by the NFL. After 32 sexual assault allegations, a suspension is coming. The only question, and it's a question that has persisted for a long time, is how long the suspension will be?

Initial reports stated that disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson wanted to suspend the quarterback for a year or longer. The rumors and reports have changed frequently, but according to Josina Anderson, the official decision is not coming any time soon.

IG: JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson I’m also told--as of this morning--Sue Robinson has provided no indication her decision is coming this week, per league source.



She stated that Robinson hasn't given any indication that the decision is coming this week. That doesn't rule out the possibility, but it certainly makes it highly unlikely.

This has frustrated many NFL fans who would just like to see the official suspension handed down.

One said they can't take the waiting game and referenced the popular scene from Breaking Bad in which Jesse Pinkman says: "He can't keep getting away with it!", showcasing the pure frustration many NFL fans are feeling.

Glen @monkey2Ybanana @JosinaAnderson I can’t take much more of this waiting game @JosinaAnderson I can’t take much more of this waiting game 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/PL2qcpG3YU

A Cleveland Browns fan wants her to hurry up, probably so they can know how long they'll be without their new quarterback.

browns @browns_are_best @JosinaAnderson Yea yea she was a judge but please jus make a damn decision @JosinaAnderson Yea yea she was a judge but please jus make a damn decision

Others don't understand why this decision is taking so much time.

Ky @W4LKari @JosinaAnderson 2045 is when we gonna know @JosinaAnderson 2045 is when we gonna know 😭

A Cincinnati Bengals fan believes the lack of a decision means that it's not as straightforward as some would believe.

Mark Young @Youngmay0131 @JosinaAnderson Would seem the case from both sides is not cut and dry @JosinaAnderson Would seem the case from both sides is not cut and dry

There has been a lot of speculation regarding the league's decision, and that will evidently continue.

Why the NFL might be taking so long to decide

To many onlookers, this case seems as cut and dry as can be. Deshaun Watson had 32 sexual assault allegations lobbied at him. In the past, players with one allegation received a six-game suspension.

At that rate, that would effectively translate to 11 full seasons of football, which is why the league probably wanted to give him an indefinite suspension.

At least a one-year suspension should have likely been in order. The reason it's not happening yet and may not happen is because the NFL set the precedent inadvertently.

Dan Snyder had rampant sexual assault and other allegations and didn't receive that harsh of a punishment. Robert Kraft was accused of doing what the former Texan did, and he didn't, either.

The NFLPA argued that point in the hearings, probably successfully. This likely forced the league to, at least, reconsider their original plan. Why it's taken so long after that is anyone's guess.

Roger Goodell and Sue L. Robinson do not have an easy decision to make, especially with Watson poised to sue if they suspend him for a season.

