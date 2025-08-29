"I cannnot even imagine the pain" - Fred Warner's wife Sydney shares concerning health update on son Beau as 1-year old undergoes critical surgery

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner's wife, Sydney, shared a few concerning health updates on their one-year-old son, Beau, via her Instagram stories on Wednesday. In one of her IG stories, Sydney revealed that Beau had been suffering from "clogged tear ducts," which required surgery.

Sydney posted that she and Warner took Beau to the hospital at 5 a.m. for the little one's surgery. She also explained that she had never heard of any other baby dealing with the issue Beau had before penning a heartfelt note for her son.

"I cannot even imagine the pain these babies have to go through," Sydney wrote in a paragraph of one of her IG stories on Wednesday. "It’s just so unfair to be so little and have to go through something so scary as surgery. Thankfully, our surgery was only an hour, but thinking about families that have to endure hours upon hours of surgeries that are 100% more risky than this literally breaks my heart."

Image Credits - Sydney Warner Instagram

In a follow-up IG story, Sydney confirmed that Beau's surgery was a success and her son was healthy, with clear eyes.

Fred and Sydney reportedly began dating in March 2020. They married on June 25, 2022, at a ceremony in Vista, California.

The couple welcomed their son, Beau, into the world in March last year.

Fred Warner and 49ers will open 2025 regular season vs. Seattle Seahawks

NFL: San Francisco 49ers LB Fred Warner - Source: Imagn

Fred Warner and the 49ers will open their 2025 regular season against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 7. The Week 1 contest will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET from Lumen Field in Seattle.

Warner is expected to play another important role for the 49ers in the upcoming season.

San Francisco drafted Warner in the third round in 2018. He has racked up 897 tackles, 10.0 sacks, 36 tackles for loss, 53 passes defended, 10 interceptions and 15 forced fumbles across his career. He has been to two Super Bowls with the 49ers, but ended up on the losing side twice.

