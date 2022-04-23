“I can’t do that” - Colin Cowherd says that Deebo Samuel isn’t worth league-leading money

Deebo Samuel was selected 36th overall in the 2019 NFL draft by the San Francisco 49ers. A graduate of South Carolina, the wide receiver had a breakout season last year, as the team continuously increased his touches leading into the playoffs. They used him in run situations, as well as in passing plays. The electrifying athlete became one of the team's big stars and a fan favorite.

Clarence Hill Jr @clarencehilljr 49ers WR Deebo Samuel wants to be the highest paid non quarterback because of his impact and versatility. Who can argue after what he did in 2021? 49ers WR Deebo Samuel wants to be the highest paid non quarterback because of his impact and versatility. Who can argue after what he did in 2021?

Samuel seemed comfortable in his role as a hybrid receiver, who was often used as a running back, as well. He also showed strong leadership qualities, often hyping the team with a huge boom box as they walked out onto the field. Now, Samuel has requested a trade, and it’s his use in the running back position that he claims has prompted the move.

Colin Cowherd, Fox Sports personality and host of "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," isn't afraid to go against popular opinion.

A former ESPN analyst, Cowherd recently put his own spin on the Deebo Samuel trade request, and it’s an unconventional one. He went on to say:

“I can't do that. I can't go there. He came into a camp out of shape. I love him. But I also know Kyle Shanahan has a history of taking, you know, players like Elijah Mitchell in the sixth round, and we're like, is he a pro bowler?"

Cowherd also said:

Like, George Kittel was not a first or a second rounder. Like there is something to be said here about the coach getting some credit for ... Sean Payton did this his whole career. He took good and made it great.”

Deebo Samuel seeks a trade and continued success with a new team

According to Cowherd, Samuel doesn’t deserve top wide receiver pay. In fact, Cowherd says it's Kyle Shanahan who deserves all the credit. That, like Sean Payton, it’s the 49ers head coach and his ability to get the most out of his players that led to Samuel’s incredible season.

Cowherd went on to give other examples, such as sixth-round pick Elijah Mitchell and fifth-round pick George Kittle. Two players also excelled in the Kyle Shanahan-led offense. Cowerd’s view begs the question, would Deebo Samuel find success in another offense?

