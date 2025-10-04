"I certainly feel the same way": DeVonta Smith backs A.J. Brown for expressing frustration about his limited role

  • home icon
By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 04, 2025 21:29 GMT
Philadelphia Eagles' wide receiver DeVonta Smith echoed A.J. Brown's sentiment about the lack of attention he's received from his quarterback, Jalen Hurts, amid a 4-0 run to start the season. The defending Super Bowl champions are playing at a high level, beating strong opponents, such as the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl LIX rematch, the LA Rams in a divisional round rematch and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the last team that beat them in the playoffs before their championship run.

While they have looked strong, the team is again relying on the rushing game to defeat opponents. Brown isn't happy with how the offense is playing right now, and Smith feels the former Tennessee Titans star has a valid point. On Friday, the former No. 10 overall pick revealed his thoughts.

"He's a great leader," Smith said. "He wants what's best for the team. Things aren't necessarily going our way offensively. I don't think nothing wrong with him wanting better in that situation. I certainly feel the same way. Offensively, we need to be better."
This comes after Brown shared a bible verse on social media on Sunday, shortly after the Eagles took down the Buccaneers 31-25.

"If you're not welcomed, not listened to, quietly withdraw. Don't make a scene. Shrug your shoulders and be on your way."

A.J. Brown was targeted nine times during the Buccaneers game, catching only two passes for seven yards. Smith was targeted only twice for a 29-yard gain, leaving tight end Dallas Goedert (four receptions for 37 yards) and running back Saquon Barkley (four receptions for 31 yards) as the receiving leaders.

A.J. Brown apologized over cryptic social media post

On Wednesday, A.J. Brown apologized over his social media post, insisting that Philadelphia is his home and he wants to play for them for as long as possible. He admitted he was frustrated and that took the best of him.

"I let my frustrations boil over. I didn't speak to the media," Brown said. "I had a chance to correct my frustrations and I continued to let it boil over. And that's on me. I take full accountability on that. My message on Twitter wasn't directed at anyone in the building. And of course, not my quarterback, my GM, nobody. I take full accountability."

The Eagles will have another challenging matchup in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos. Going against Pat Surtain II might make things complicated for Brown again, as he tries to bounce back.

