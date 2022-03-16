"I have no clue what happens next" - Baker Mayfield shares heartfelt post as Browns chase Deshaun Watson

Baker Mayfield's time in Cleveland could be coming to an end.

Drafted at Pick 1, Mayfield has had his fair share of detractors, having blown hot and cold for the Cleveland Browns during his time with the franchise. That, combined with the availability of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, could see Mayfield exit the door this offseason.

Watson is now gettable after a grand jury found there was not enough evidence to lay criminal charges against him, even though he received nine accusations of sexual misconduct. Teams have now been quick to get in touch with Houston, one being the Browns.

Subsequently, current Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield took to Twitter to post a heartfelt message to the city of Cleveland. The message seemingly hinted that his time with the organization is coming to an end.

"The past 4 years have been nothing short of truly life changing since I heard my name called in the draft to go to Cleveland. This is not a message with hidden meaning. This is strictly to thank the city of Cleveland for embracing my family and me. We have made many memories and shared growing in this process through all the ups and downs."

"I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process. I can only control what I can, which is trusting in God's plan throughout this process."

"I have given this franchise everything I have. That is something I've always done at every stage, and at every level. And that will not change wherever I take my next snap. Whatever happens.. I just want to say thank you to the fans who truly embraced who I am and the mentality that aligned so well with this city's hard working people."

"Cleveland will always be a part of Emily and my story. And we will always be thankful for the impact it has had and will have in our lives. Sincerely, Baker Reagan Mayfield."

Will Deshaun Watson replace Baker Mayfield in Cleveland?

Deshaun Watson [in pic] is a viable candidate to replace Baker Mayfield in Cleveland.

It was reported that the Browns were hoping to have a meeting with Watson today (March 16), so the franchise look like they want to move on from Baker Mayfield.

Having largely underwhelmed for the majority of his career, it is possible that the Browns organization has had enough with Mayfield. The chance of obtaining an incredible talent in Watson, who is around the same age as well, is too good an opportunity for them to pass up.

Whether the move goes through or not will soon be known, but the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes now seem to be in full effect.

