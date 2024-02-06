As Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers prepare for the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, he threw shots at the team that represented the NFC in last year's Super Bowl.

Ironically, the Eagles beat the 49ers in last year's NFC Championship game, convincingly by a score of 31-7. Of course, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was playing hurt for the majority of the game, with significant damage done to his throwing elbow.

Earlier this season, the two teams met for a rematch on December 3, 2023. It was the 49ers who blew the Eagles out this time. San Fran earned a 42-19 victory and Samuel had a big part to do with that. He scored three touchdowns in the game, recording four catches for 116 yards and a touchdown and added 22 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown.

Samuel was asked about the Eagles-49ers 'rivalry' on Monday, February 5, by the media and turned down the notion of there being a rivalry. He doesn't consider the 49ers-Eagles to be rivals because last game's (and even last year's NFC Championship) game weren't close.

“I consider rivalries close games. We ain’t going to talk about that no more. That’s over with."

The two teams won't face one another next regular season but could have the chance to meet in the postseason.

Deebo Samuel had another impactful season for the 49ers, helping them get to the Super Bowl

Deebo Samuel during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night

Deebo Samuel is one of many weapons the San Francisco 49ers have on the offensive side of the ball.

Samuel was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft and has been a versatile star on offense for the 49ers.

He followed up with another impactful season in 2023. Despite missing two games, Samuel scored 12 touchdowns - seven receiving and five rushing, and recorded over 1,100 yards from scrimmage.

In San Fran's two postseason games, he's recorded 10 catches for 113 yards and has seven rushing yards.

