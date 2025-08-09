"I was crying" - Kay Adams makes feelings known on kissing Jaguars mascot at training camp

By Sanu Abraham
Published Aug 09, 2025 17:34 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Radio Row - Source: Imagn
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Radio Row - Source: Imagn

Kay Adams couldn’t help but laugh after an unexpected on-air encounter with the Jacksonville Jaguars’ mascot stole the spotlight. The host of FanDuel TV’s "Up & Adams" was in Jacksonville last week as part of her NFL training camp tour when she opened her broadcast with a skit alongside the team’s costumed cat.

The segment, framed to look like a romantic moment, ended with the mascot leaning in and making exaggerated “kissy” sounds.

“His kissy noises sent me I was crying," Adams tweeted on Saturday.
The post quickly made the rounds among fans, adding another viral moment to her third season at the helm of "Up & Adams."

The former Good Morning Football host has been on the road recently, visiting camps across the league, chatting with players and coaches, adding her own brand of humor.

Travis Hunter Opens Up to Kay Adams on the Criticism he faces

Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn

While in Jacksonville, Kay Adams also caught up with rookie Travis Hunter, who is making waves as one of the few players in modern NFL history attempting to play both offense and defense.

Hunter has heard the chatter from those who doubt he can handle the workload and he’s not losing sleep over it.

"I really don't care what people say ... A lot of people just gossiping about me. I just let them do the talking that's their job. I'm not gonna stop anybody from earning their money," Hunter told Adams during their interview.
He stressed that he focuses on positivity rather than naysayers.

"I think the world is a better place when we're all uplifting each other," Travis Hunter said. "So if you're telling somebody what they can't do just because you didn't do it, it's not right. I don't connect myself to none of those people."

Asked whether switching between cornerback and wide receiver is as challenging as it sounds, Hunter’s answer was blunt.

"It's not hard at all," Hunter told Kay Adams.

Hunter's been dividing practice reps on both sides of the ball, mostly at the same time. After the actual drills are done, he's usually still out there with quarterback Trevor Lawrence getting their timing down in preparation for the preseason.

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

