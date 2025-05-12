"I fell for him" - Kay Adams raves about J.J. McCarthy while admiring Vikings QB's leadership qualities

Kay Adams praised Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Adams, the host of the "Up & Adams" show, shared her thoughts during a conversation with NBC's Chris Simms. They were discussing the 2024 class of first-round quarterbacks on Monday.
The conversation took an interesting turn when Simms expressed mild concerns about McCarthy, who missed his entire rookie season due to a torn meniscus. It prompted Adams to reveal her impression of the quarterback.
"Yeah, I would too, and then I met him and, just like a total fan, just fell for him," Adams said. "I met him down in Mayakoba at the NFLPA Classic, and I go 'Oh, you are a winner.' And just how Case (Keenum) was talking about him, how Harrison (Smith) was talking about him. The OGs. (Adam) Thielen, the way he was speaking to me. I bought every stock."
Despite not playing a single snap during his rookie campaign, McCarthy has made a significant impression on his teammates and media personalities.
J.J. McCarthy all set to join the Super Bowl hype train
Kay Adams also boldly predicted championship success for the Minnesota Vikings in the 2025 season on the "Up & Adams" show on Monday.
Chris Simms acknowledged the Vikings' potential but offered a more measured take on what J.J. McCarthy needs to deliver.
"Well, if J.J. McCarthy, he doesn't even have to play A-plus football, if he can just play B-plus football, they'll have a chance," Simms said. "I'm excited to see that, but he's the one I'd maybe question the most."
Minnesota was 14-3 last season with Sam Darnold. He excelled playing under Kevin O'Connell, passing for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns — 16 more than he'd ever passed in a single year.
McCarthy was drafted in the first round in 2024 but never played as a rookie. Surgery was needed for his preseason knee injury, benching him for what would have been his rookie season. Being fully recovered now, McCarthy has regained the weight he lost while rehabilitating and is set to take the helm of the Vikings' offense.
He joins an enviable situation with elite weapons surrounding him. Minnesota features star receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, tight end TJ Hockenson and running back Aaron Jones. The team further strengthened its offensive line this offseason, signing Will Fries and Ryan Kelly while drafting Donovan Jackson in the first round.
Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has built what many consider a championship-caliber roster, complemented by Brian Flores' aggressive defense.
