"He's closer to Jaxson Dart than Jayden Daniels": Colin Cowherd casts doubt on J.J. McCarthy starting for Vikings 

Analyst Colin Cowherd isn’t buying into the J.J. McCarthy hype. The FOX Sports host questioned the Minnesota Vikings’ decision to move forward with the second-year quarterback, suggesting that McCarthy’s ceiling might be lower than some in the organization believe.

“I know Kevin O’Connell is all fired up on this, but it is very rare. I read a story this morning about this, 14 wins, and they’re like, ‘We’re gonna go with a new guy.’ I’ll just say it: I’m a skeptic,” Cowherd said this week on "The Herd".

“Now, I’m not a Zach Wilson skeptic. I think he’s closer to Jaxson Dart than Jayden Daniels. That’s how I would say it. I think he’s closer to the Ole Miss guy that everybody suddenly loved after he stopped playing," he added.

And Cowherd didn’t stop there. He also questioned McCarthy’s physical tools and whether they translate to NFL success.

“He’s got a modest arm, he’s marginally athletic, and again, he’s going into a very good division,” Cowherd noted. “I’m always so reluctant to embrace a quarterback when everybody says, ‘I don’t know how to describe it; he’s a winner."

J.J. McCarthy has a lot to prove in Minnesota ahead of 2025 NFL season

McCarthy was the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NFL draft and missed most of his rookie season due to a torn meniscus. He returned to full participation in early 2025 and has reportedly impressed during OTAs. The Vikings have not named a Week 1 starter, though signs point to a competition between McCarthy, veteran Brett Rypien, and newcomer Sam Howell, acquired via trade from Washington.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell has publicly supported McCarthy’s development, while avoiding any promises about his role.

“J.J. is going to be in a great position to assume and ascend in our organization,” O’Connell said during an interview on "The Rich Eisen Show". “But right now, we really don’t have any feelings on competition as much as we’ve got an obligation as coaches to put our players in a position to attack that competition phase.”

O’Connell added that McCarthy has taken plenty of snaps from veteran center Ryan Kelly and praised his leadership and growth since joining the team.

While Cowherd doubts McCarthy will deliver immediately, the Vikings appear focused on steady development. The franchise passed on re-signing Sam Darnold after a 14-3 campaign in 2024, signaling a longer-term investment in younger talent.

The NFC North has quarterback talent, including Jordan Love in Green Bay, Caleb Williams in Chicago and Jared Goff in Detroit. For McCarthy to keep pace, he’ll need to silence the doubters and prove he’s more than just a “winner.”

