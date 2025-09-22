"I'd be booing too": Brian Daboll gets brutally honest about Giants' devastating loss to Chiefs

Brian Daboll was in no mood to sugarcoat the Giants' home opener loss to the Chiefs, which turned into a nightmare. Boos rained down at MetLife Stadium during the 22-9 loss to Andy Reid's men. Daboll addressed the frustration afterward, acknowledging fans' reaction towards quarterback Russell Wilson.“Look, I’d be booing too, to be honest with you,” Daboll said. “Not being good enough, not scoring, not finishing. I understand that. That’s the nature of it. We’ve got to do better.”Wilson’s struggles were front and center. He recorded 18 of 32 passes with 160 yards and two interceptions. “We want Jaxson Dart!” Chants echoed across the stadium over his abysmal outing.Daboll stressed that the offense failed across the board while stressing the team’s performance on third down.&quot;Everybody has to be better collectively,” he said. “The run game was a step in the right direction, but the pass game has to improve.”The Giants are off to a bumpy start, and fan patience is already wearing thin. Though Daboll insists the focus is on correcting mistakes, the quarterback debate in New York seems to be simmering just after three games.Also read: &quot;The Swifties can't save Patrick Mahomes&quot;: Ex-Giants DE gives rallying cry with &quot;Vikings&quot; analogy to Brian Daboll's men ahead of SNF clash with ChiefsBrian Daboll dodges major Russell Wilson questionThe Giants fell by single digits, but much of the postgame focus was on Russell Wilson’s unforgivable outing. The 30-year-old quarterback, who signed a one-year deal worth $10.5 million with the Giants in March this year, didn't perform well in New York’s offense through three weeks.When pressed about whether Wilson would remain the starter in Week 4, Daboll declined to commit. In fact, Daboll deflected the question with a straightforward reply, saying,“Yeah, you guys have asked me about players after games. I’m not gonna answer that.&quot;Wilson struggled mightily in front of the home crowd, and his 27 rushing yards with a 14-yard scramble couldn't save the fans at MetLife Stadium from quickly turning restless. Meanwhile, the first-round pick out of Ole Miss squeezed in a handoff twice and ran once for a short gain in his limited three-play package.However, Brian Daboll only circled his confidence in the young quarterback’s growth.“Jaxson’s progressing well,” Daboll said. “We’ll continue to work with him. I got a lot of confidence in him, his development that he’s had, and that’s what we’ll continue to do.”With the 3-0 Los Angeles Chargers on deck in Week 4, the pressure is mounting on Daboll to either spark a turnaround with Wilson or accelerate Dart’s transition into the starting spot.Also read: Insider notes on Giants: Jaxson Dart to take over from Russell Wilson soon, Brian Daboll's future, and more